Kelly Ripa recalls 'brutal' memory involving only daughter Lola
The Live with Kelly & Mark star shares three children with husband Mark Consuelos, including their middle child and only daughter Lola, who is a talented singer

Photo shared by Kelly Ripa on her Instagram Stories October 22, 2023 where she is posing with her daughter Lola Consuelos while on a trip to London.© Instagram
Hanna Fillingham
Hanna FillinghamUS Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Kelly Ripa is proud of all three of her children and often speaks about them on Live. The down-to-earth star is also not afraid to get real when it comes to the realities of parenting! On Friday October 24, the award-winning TV host and her husband and co-star Mark Consuelos were interviewing Jeremy Renner on Live. During the chat, Jeremy opened up about his daughter Ava, 12, who he shares with ex Sonni Pacheco. The actor and singer was talking about the pre-teen and how proud he was of her. Ava and the rest of his family helped Jeremy during his recovery after his snow plow accident in 2023, and Ava even wrote a letter that features in his book, My Next Breath: A Memoir

Kelly Ripa spoke about the 'brutal' teenage years with her daughter Lola while talking to Jeremy Renner© ABC
Kelly Ripa spoke about the 'brutal' teenage years with her daughter Lola while talking to Jeremy Renner

Kelly then asked Jeremy if Ava knew he was famous. "All her friends knew, all her school knew," he replied, adding that Ava was just five when The End Game came out. "I don't know whether she thinks I'm cool or not," he added, as Mark replied: "Yes, once you become a parent, you're immediately uncool!" Kelly then went on to say: "Our daughter's grown now but we had a teenage daughter at one point, right around this age, 12/13, it was brutal." 

kelly ripa lola consuelos© Getty Images
Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola tested her parents as a teen but is now closer than ever with them

Kelly and Mark have a close relationship with all three of their children, and have previously opened up about Lola's teenage years, including the time she went behind her parents' back to alter hre prom dress. During an appearance on the Jerry O' Show in 2019, she was discussing Lola's prom with host Jerry O'Connell, and a photo of the mother-daughter duo appeared on the screen. "That's the prom dress that we had made and she had altered behind our back," she said. 

Kelly Ripa looked sensational in a beach selfie with her daughter Lola© Instagram
Lola is Kelly and Mark's only daughter

Now that Lola is older, however, she's closer than ever with her mom and dad. During an appearance on SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Lola told her mom: "When you're growing up, your parents are always like, 'I’m just telling you, when you're older you're going wish you listened to me.' There's so many times in my life where I'm now like, 'Oh my god, I completely get it.'" 

Kelly Ripa with her three children Michael, Lola and Joaquin
Kelly Ripa with her three children Michael, Lola and Joaquin

Lola added that her favorite piece of advice from her parents was to be "nice and respectful and kind." "It's been really valuable and I forget that a lot of people don't get that foundational advice that should be like a baseline of respect. It's amazing that you guys raised the boys and I so amazingly." Along with Lola, Kelly and Mark are also parents to sons Michael, 28, and Joaquin, 22.

