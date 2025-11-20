Paulina Porizkova, 60, showcases 'imperfections' on her body in stunning video

Former 80s supermodel Paulina Porizkova delighted fans when she embraced her 'imperfections' in a recent Instagram post.

In the video the 60-year-old beauty is seen removing her robe to display herself wearing just underwear. She captioned the post: "If you’re like me, you will also zero in on the shape of my body- and hopefully- think with relief 'ah, she’s not perfect either.'"

© Instagram Paulina Porizkova, 60, showcases 'imperfections' on her body

"And then you can give yourself a little break and wrap your arms around your imperfect self and give it some love. Because our imperfections are what makes us a perfect original," she added.

Fans couldn't help but weigh in on Paulina's body positive message: "Paulina I love you! This is so great! All women should have the confidence and the ability to laugh at but love themselves like you do. Thank you for being who you are," enthused one.

Paulina has been outspoken about aging in the past, and spoke candidly in a January 2025 appearance on the Today Show (following the announcement of her return as a Global Ambassador for Estée Lauder to advocate against ageism), stating that people are "so scared of wrinkles".

© Instagram Paulina shares her imperfections on social media

"Have you noticed that? We're so terrified of wrinkles because I suppose wrinkles make us no longer relevant, no longer sexy, no longer desirable, and as women, that has been sort of our calling card – it's tagged with us for such a long time," she said.

"I keep looking at wrinkles—mine, yours, any woman that I see—and I think, 'It's your map of life. I see how you are as a person. Why would you want to erase it?'" she added, noting that wrinkles are a "sign of the privilege that you're alive."

© Getty Images Paulina Porizkova in 1986

Paulina has responded to "naysayers" in the past who have criticised her for sharing revealing photos. In a previous photo, she wore a lacy black bra and underwear, an oversized red cardigan, and tall black boots, playfully embracing her "grandma" status.

While many fans applauded the Czech-born model, some questioned if she was promoting unrealistic standards for aging women. Addressing the criticism, Paulina highlighted her aim to represent older women as still sexy, viable, and visible, a message she has consistently reinforced in her collection of essays, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful.

© FilmMagic Paulina and husband, Ric Ocasek in 1989

She acknowledged that she couldn't represent all women her age but emphasized the beauty in individual uniqueness. She encouraged fans to embrace self-love instead of comparing themselves to others or engaging in body shaming.

She added: "We can all only walk in our own bare feet, making our own unique imprints in the sand."