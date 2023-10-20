Emily Blunt apologizes for fat-shaming remarks: 'I am appalled'

Emily Blunt has apologized for her "insensitive" remarks made 12 years ago on a British talk show, calling her restaurant server "enormous".

"I just need to address this head on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12-years ago,” the actress has now said in a new statement. "I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show."

Emily Blunt calls Chilis server 'enormous'

The mom-of-two continued: "I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for. And yet it happened, and I said it and I’m so sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to know better."

The clip has been making its way around TiKTok and shows Emily sitting on the couch on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2011 to promote her film Looper. During the interview she recalled being out for dinner with the cast at a local Chili’s restaurant to which the British host quipped: "If you go to Chili’s you can see why so many of our American friends are enormous.”

“Well the girl who was serving me was enormous," Emily then added.

© Getty Images Emily is mom to two young girls

Emily, 40, is now mom to daughters Hazel, nine, and Violet, seven, whom she welcomed with husband John Krasinski, 43. They have kept their girls out of the spotlight, but the two joined their parents in September at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York for the US Open.

Hazel and Violet both looked so grown up, with Violet adorably sitting on her dad's lap and holding on to him while he walked into the stadium. Hazel, meanwhile, sat beside her mother.

© Getty Images John and Emily have two girls together

In 2022 the Mary Poppins actress spoke to Marie Claire, and revealed she had been attempting to teach her little girls to be empathetic to others.

"I encourage empathy in my kids and embracing differences and not being scared of them, or teasing people for them, you know?" she explained. "Making mistakes, or feeling like you have something that causes you to make mistakes, is a good thing. It's how you learn, and it's how you grow."