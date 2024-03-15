Lindsay Lohan gets honest about post-baby body image in Ozempic era

Lindsay Lohan isn't feeling the pressure to "snap back" to her pre-baby body. The Irish Wish star had some refreshingly honest opinions on the state of body image in the Ozempic era, and how motherhood has impacted her perspective.

Speaking to Bustle, the actress, 37, opened up about how motherhood has changed her life.

© Amy Sussman Lindsay Lohan at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

"I was so attached to [Luai] that my last thought was going on a treadmill", she said. "I feel like we put so much pressure on ourselves to have to look 'good' so soon, but you look so beautiful [postpartum]. Give yourself time", she advised.

Lindsay gave her own perspective on body image in 2024, observing: "Everyone's getting so thin now".

© Instagram Lindsay Lohan looks incredible

"I feel like everything always comes full circle again, so this is that moment, and this, too, shall pass. But it does seem like there’s pressure", she added.

Her comments on body image felt particularly important given her own well publicized body image struggles as she opened up about her own eating disorder in a 2006 interview with Vanity Fair.

© Getty Images Lindsay Lohan during in 2007

The star revealed at the time that SNL stars Amy Poehler, Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels had held an intervention for the star, fearing she might experience the same fate of the late John Belushi and Chris Farley.

"They sat me down, literally before I was going to do the show, and they said, 'You need to take care of yourself. We care about you too much, and we've seen too many people do this,'", she explained in the interview. "I just started bawling. I knew I had a problem and I couldn't admit it."

She added that in opening up about her eating disorder, she hoped to "really make an impact on people and really help ... people with anorexia."

© Instagram Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas married in 2022

Nowadays, the Mean Girls actress "carefully curates" what she is exposed to online, particularly avoiding fashion.

"My stuff is positive manifestations and baby foods," she confessed, adding she mainly wants to be around "positive people" - "People, places and things I’m a big believer in, and that definitely has shaped more of who I am today."

The star became a first time mom in July 2023, as she gave birth to Luai in Dubai with her husband, financier Bader Shammas.