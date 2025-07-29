Paulina Porizkova's unfiltered bikini photo at 60 has fans saying the same thing

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova knows how to work her best angles, but she isn't afraid to show off her real body.

The 60-year-old proved what a difference good lighting and posing can make when she shared two unfiltered photos on Instagram.

Ageless beauty

One picture shows Paulina in a white bikini on vacation, while the other features her in nude-colored underwear taking a selfie in front of a bathroom mirror.

Neither photo has been digitally altered, but Paulina pointed out that the only difference between the two is the lighting and poses.

"This is me. Vacation, pretty light, posing for a shot," she captioned her post, referring to her bikini photo.

© Instagram Paulina showed what good lighting and posing can do

"This is also me. Home, not great light, not posing," she said of her mirror selfie.

"This is 60," she continued. "This is 60 years of sometimes healthy eating, sometimes not. 60 years of sometimes working out, sometimes not.

"60 years of doing the right things followed by doing the wrong things and over again and again. It's 60 years of learning of what works and what doesn't. And just as I think I've figured it out, everything changes and I have to start again."

© Instagram Paulina looks incredible in both photos

She added: "The beauty of 60 is that now I understand the importance is IN the lesson, not passing the exam."

Her followers were quick to comment and applauded Paulina for her honesty. One replied: "Oh how I appreciate your honesty & sharing in real life - beauty comes in all shades of light. You are breath of fresh air."

A second said: "Authentically you! Love your honesty." A third added: "You are so inspiring as both photos are beautiful." A fourth wrote: "We love how authentic and real you are thank you for that! You are beautiful."

Body positivity

© Getty Images Paulina doesn't shy away from wrinkles

Paulina has been outspoken about aging in the past, and said in January that people are "so scared of wrinkles".

"Have you noticed that? We're so terrified of wrinkles because I suppose wrinkles make us no longer relevant, no longer sexy, no longer desirable, and as women, that has been sort of our calling card – it's tagged with us for such a long time," she said on the Today show.

"And I keep looking at wrinkles – mine, yours, any woman that I see – and I think, 'It's your map of life.' I see how you are as a person. Why would you want to erase it? Why do we make wrinkles on the same par as acne?"

Paulina has responded to "naysayers" in the past who have criticised her for sharing revealing photos.

In a previous photo, she wore a lacy black bra and underwear, an oversized red cardigan, and tall black boots, playfully embracing her "grandma" status.

While many fans applauded the Czech-born model, some questioned if she was promoting unrealistic standards for aging women.

© Getty Images Paulina is embracing growing older

Addressing the criticism, Paulina highlighted her aim to represent older women as still sexy, viable, and visible.

She acknowledged that she couldn't represent all women her age but emphasized the beauty in individual uniqueness. She encouraged fans to embrace self-love instead of comparing themselves to others or engaging in body shaming.

She added: "We can all only walk in our own bare feet, making our own unique imprints in the sand."