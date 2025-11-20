Queen Camilla's cheeky quip to Geri Halliwell-Horner

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner has had a close bond with the Royal Family since the 1990s, and it seems the relationship is as strong now as it was 30 years ago.

Thursday saw the author and former singer attend a reception at St. James Park, held in honour of The Queen’s Commonwealth essay competition, which encourages young people to engage with pressing issues of the day, such as the environment, equality, and youth leadership, via writing an essay on topics that matter to them. The prize ceremony saw Geri meet with the winners of the prize alongside Queen Camilla, whom she greeted warmly.

Dressed in her signature creamy white colour palette, Geri paired her demure, calf-length dress with button detailing, with a pair of black court shoes – the perfect outfit for mingling with royalty.

© Getty Images Geri Halliwell wore her trademark white to the Palace

Once chastised for "patting" King Charles in the bottom back in 1997, as well as breaking royal protocol by kissing him on the cheek, Geri is just as tactile now as she was back then, embracing Queen Camilla, who noted, "You've come back."

© Getty Images Queen Camilla and Geri Halliwell-Horner greeted one another warmly

Speaking after the ceremony, Geri described the annual prize as "the best literary event and best royal event of the year," and it's no surprise she thinks so highly of the occasion, given her longtime close bond with the British royals.

© Getty Images Geri has a close bond with King Charles and Queen Camilla

Geri Halliwell and the royal family

The cheeky display in 1997 was just the start of Geri and King Charles' friendship, which saw the monarch joke that spending time with the Spice Girls was the "second greatest moment in my life," adding: "The greatest was the first time that I met them."

Princes William and Harry followed in their father's footsteps as fans of the band, attending the 1997 Spice World film premiere, but it was once Geri left the band in 1998 that the bond was cemented.

Following her shock departure, the then Prince penned a letter to the singer, writing: "The group will not be the same without you," and asked, "What will I do without your wonderfully friendly greeting?" alluding to her tendency to peck him on the cheek.

© Getty Images Geri is known for greeting King Charles with a kiss

The King continued: "I really wanted you to know how deeply I’ve appreciated your great generosity to my Prince's Trust and how much I wish you well for whatever the future holds," referencing her appearance at his charity galas, which continue to this day. He signed the letter with "lots of love."

© PA Images via Getty Images King Charles and Geri Halliwell have known eachother for several decades

Geri has continued to support the Prince's Trust, now called The King's Trust, as an ambassador, regularly attending events held by the trust and promoting it within the media – we wonder how His Majesty will feel about Geri calling his wife's event the "best", rather than his own galas…