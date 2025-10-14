Geri Halliwell-Horner glows in figure-flattering ensemble after husband Christian's F1 ordeal

Geri Halliwell-Horner seldom strays from her all-white sartorial uniform - and we can see why. On Monday, the former Spice Girl, 53, was pictured in a striking ivory ensemble when she stepped out at an event hosted by Christie's London in the British capital. The look was comprised of a flattering white blouse adorned with lace, which she paired with a long A-line skirt, perfectly flattering the pop star's petite frame.

Adding a pop of colour, Geri opted for a chic tan handbag and black heeled boots - the perfect autumn combination. The outing came after Geri's husband Christian received an £80 million buy-out of his contract with Red Bull Racing, the team of which he was formerly the President.

© WireImage for Christie's London Geri looked wonderful wearing a fabulous all-white outfit

Christian's departure came one year after he was engulfed in a scandal over alleged texts to a female employee. He was accused of "coercive behaviour" towards a female employee, accusations which he denied and was twice cleared of in internal hearings overseen by two KCs. Now it seems as though Christian could be making a return to the sport sooner than we thought, as the publication reported that the dad of two is in talks with Ferrari and other teams about taking on a top position.

© WireImage for Christie's London Geri never fails when it comes to her fashion

Geri and Chrisitan's united front

Despite all the drama surrounding Chrisitan's job, the couple - who married in May 2015 - appear more united than ever, the duo recently stepping out at Geri's fellow former Spice Girl friend, Victoria Beckham's Netflix premiere. Geri and Christian were joined by the F1 mogul's daughter, Geri's stepdaughter, Olivia. It's been a hard year for the family as Christian's ex-wife, Beverley Allen, with whom he shares his eldest daughter, recently died after a two-year battle with eye cancer.

© Dave Benett/WireImage Geri Halliwell attended the event with her husband Christian Horner and their daughter Olivia

Geri and Olivia appear to have a close bond, the Olivia being showcased on Geri's Instagram account when the star documents family moments. Stepping out at Victoria's premiere last week, Olivia smiled for photos with her dad and stepmother despite her recent heartbreaking loss. Earlier this year, Geri talked about her role as stepmother and commented on how she always wanted Olivia to feel included. "I always want to be respectful as a mother to the other mother," Geri said of how she approached looking after her stepdaughter, adding: "But equally, I want my stepdaughter to feel so much love and included and balanced."

In 2023, Christian also mentioned how "harmonious" his blended family is."I have a great relationship with Beverley and Beverley gets on with Geri, and Geri is great with Olivia and Olivia has a lovely relationship with Monty. It’s totally harmonious," he explained.