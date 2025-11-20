Stacey Solomon shares 'pinch me moment' as she reveals exciting life update

Regular viewers of Loose Women will likely have noticed that series favourite, Stacey Solomon, has been absent from the panel for quite some time.

In fact, the Sort Your Life Out host hasn't been on the ITV show for almost a year, with her last appearance taking place in December 2024. That said, her Instagram bio still reads 'proud Loose Women' and The Sun reported she hasn't quit, but is simply too busy to appear at present, and that certainly rings true, with her busy schedule!

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Stacey hasn't appeared on the Loose Women panel in over a year

Not only does she now have her own BBC show with her husband, Joe Swash, simply titled 'Stacey & Joe', documenting their life with their ever-growing brood of kids and animals at home in Pickle Cottage, Stacey also continues to host Sort Your Life Out, plus her haircare brand, Rehab, is going from strength to strength.

So, with that in mind, it came as a surprise to subscribers of Stacey's monthly newsletter when the mother of five revealed she has taken on another role – and one that she has always dreamed of.

Stacey's big move

Sharing a photo from set, Stacey revealed: "I had an absolute pinch me moment of stepping in as a guest judge on Britain's Got Talent (something I've ALWAYS wanted to do)."

The former X Factor contestant didn't give anything further away about her guest stint, so we'll have to wait for the show to air in the new year to see how she got on – but we know we'd love to see her as a permanent fixture on the talent show, and we bet given her experience in such shows herself, she'll be ultra-sympathetic and understanding to the contestants.

© TalkbackThames/Shutterstock Fans wonder if Stacey Solomon will join the BGT panel permanently

Stacey Solomon's TV career

It's hard to believe that Stacey has been on our screens since way back in 2009, when she came third place on the X Factor (Joe McElderry won and Olly Murs came second). After winning the hearts of the nation, Stacey went on to be crowned queen of the jungle in I'm a Celebrity... the following year. She joined the Loose Women panel in 2016 and also took over from Laura Whitmore as co-host of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Extra Camp, that year. Come 2021, she began hosting Sort Your Life Out, while this year saw the launch of Stacey & Joe.

A busy life

Other the living her dream on the BGT panel, Stacey shared that November has been "a whirlwind of a month and feels like there's so much to catch up on," filling her followers in on a trip to Palm Springs with her sister Jemma, her daughter Rose's extravagant birthday bash, explaining: "We celebrated Rose’s birthday in style and in the most magical way at the Shangri-La, followed by a little adventure to Hamleys which she adored."

© Instagram Stacey and Rose share a birthday

Stacey signed off her newsletter by noting: "It’s been nonstop in the best way, and I'm so grateful for all of it."

With a penchant for extravagant festive decorations and celebrations, we have a feeling December will be equally busy for Stacey and co…