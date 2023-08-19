Stacey Solomon shares proud video as she battles injury following 'embarrassing gym blunder'

Stacey Solomon had a nightmare moment during a recent fitness class as the Loose Women presenter revealed that she slipped while on a treadmill with the resulting accident tearing her leggings off.

On Saturday, the singer took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she wasn't letting the incident dissuade her from keeping fit as she shared a clip, which can be viewed below, before she headed to the gym. The video showed off her injuries which included several scrapes running across her knees, but the star confessed that it was mostly her "pride" that had taken the hit.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shows off knee injury following treadmill accident

Addressing followers who were concerned about her knees, she explained: "I love you all so much, thanks for worrying about my knees. I mean, they've seen better days to be honest with you. They don't look great, but it's probably my pride that hurts more than my knees at this point.

"However, I'm jumping back on the bandwagon. You know like they say if you fall of a horse, get back on, I'm getting back on that treadmill and I'm going to show it who's boss. And then hopefully, in time, everyone will forget this ever happened."

© Instagram Stacey revealed her injuries before getting back on the treadmill

Although she joked that some members of her fitness class might remember the accident, she said many of them pretended that her fall had never happened, something she hoped would carry over when she got back to the gym.

Stacey's mortifying moment happened just days after she got back from a holiday with her family, and she got a little bit emotional as she praised her eldest son, Zack, for how he looked after his younger siblings.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock The star had an embarrassing moment on a treadmill

The teenager was seen walking hand-in-hand with younger sister Rose, while also offering younger brother Rex some piggybacks, and playing around in the pool with Rose, making sure she was fully entertained.

In a gushing caption, Stacey praised her eldest son, but also opened up about the hardships they could face when he's not on their family holidays as he continues to get older and more independent.

© Instagram Stacey is recently back from a family holiday

She penned: "Biggest Brother Love! Just had to share this because it really makes me so proud. Me and Joe were watching through these videos on the way home & saying how much harder holidays would be without Zach! He's like a third parent who's much more fun than us, nothing is ever too much, and we have a lot to contend with but he takes it all in his stride.

"It's honestly hard to believe that I had Zach just two years older than he is now & he's a better person than I ever was at that age! Zach your love and time for your brothers and sisters is just our favourite thing to watch. Thank you for everything. Before anyone starts, we love all of my children the same amount."

© Instagram The star got emotional about how her son doted on his siblings

She concluded: "But at different times in our lives they all show their unique, special personalities & it just is so amazing to see & celebrate. All of these videos are from our holiday at @regnumcarya."

Fans were quick to offer their support and praise the teenager, as one said: "Such a fabulous big brother and a credit to you and how you've raised him," and a second added: "Such a gentleman! You've raised him so well Stacey! We need more Zachary's in this world."

© Shutterstock Stacey is a Loose Women favourite

A third commented: "All down to you being an amazing mummy, I had my daughter young and I remember the looks I got and the whispers and my daughter's like Zachary just amazing in every way," and a fourth wrote: "This is beautiful. Being another mum of five I hear you! Having an extra pair of hands from your eldest baby makes all the difference. I truly believe having a big family teaches kids so much."

SHOP: Stacey Solomon's £30 must-see bikini is so flattering

RELATED: Stacey Solomon flooded with support from fans after posting new family photo