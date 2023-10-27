Stacey Solomon shows off toned midriff in crop top following health overhaul

Stacey Solomon shared a fabulous new photo on Friday showing off her toned tummy in a candid at-home snap.

Taking to her Instagram account the mother-of-five captured her and her daughter Rose in a lavish mirror at their fairytale home 'Pickle Cottage'. In the snap, Stacey donned a pair of high-waisted jeans which she paired with a chunky jumper tucked up to expose her toned midriff.

© Instagram Stacey looked so fabulous!

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Now time for a little adventure," alongside a teary-eyed emoji and white love heart emoji.

The cosy jumper featured chunky grey and white stripes as well as a turtle neckline. Completing her look she slipped into a pair of white platform trainers. As for her hair and makeup, Stacey opted for a chic half-up, half-down style and left two pieces of hair loose at the front, framing her face.

© Instagram Stacey has been on a fitness journey since June

Little Rose looked so sweet and matched her mum in a pair of blue denim jeans, a white jumper, and a light pink teddy coat.

Stacey has had a health and fitness overhaul since June and has been training hard in the gym with her sister and personal trainer, Samantha Stone.

© Instagram Stacey and her sister have been working so hard

In a post-workout selfie alongside her sister, Stacey opened up about her training. She penned: "Nearly three months ago I decided to dust the cobwebs off of Joe's gym stuff in the shed and give it a go & I'm so proud I haven't given up. Grateful for my sister who still has to drag me out of bed at 6am on a Sunday @samantha.stone1."

Samantha also shared the details of their workouts on her Instagram account. Alongside a changing room selfie at Barry's Bootcamp, Samantha revealed: "Progress update with @staceysolomon …we have been carrying on with the strength training around her ridiculously hectic filming & five child family schedule.

"She has also started to enjoy running, which brings me a lot of joy, so we have added a couple of @barrysuk sessions a week & we try & do some band & Pilates sessions when we get time too! She is running beautifully (minus the treadmill incident- 'faceplant'/'thongate'). "She is lifting heavy with perfect technique. And the bonus…not the most important thing, she looks incredible!!!!!

"I also have the best training partner at Barry’s where we can get up early & get it done before our kids wake up & be clumsy & silly together," alongside a string of love heart smiley emojis.

Friends and fans of the sister duo couldn't wait to weigh in with messages and commented on how fabulous they looked. "I need a u in my life. You both look amazing," one fan penned.

A second added: "She’s doing fantastic & you both look amazing." Meanwhile, a third replied writing: "You both look incredible [three red love heart emojis]."