Stacey Solomon announces 'scary' career move - and it's not what you think

It's safe to say that Stacey Solomon thrives at everything she turns her hand to and on Saturday, she announced she has made a brand new, 'scary' career move.

The Loose Women star took to her Instagram account and revealed she is investing her money into small business, Rehab, a hair company that set out to "revolutionise" hair with their products. In a lengthy statement penned on Instagram, the former X-Factor contestant was gushing about her decision but revealed it's a scary move.

She wrote: "A huge Moment In My Life [black heart emoji] So… I have decided for the first time in my entire career to invest my own money into a small business and become a third of @rehabyourhair [crying and teary-eyed emoji] It doesn’t feel real.

She then went on to explain how in love she is with the brand and after meeting the women behind it, she knew it was a match made in heaven, but also added what a scary move it is for her due to it being something she's never done before.

She continued: "There’s obviously only so far you can go without the right support financially & audience reach so although it felt scary for me as it’s something I’ve never done before & obviously I knew little about I decided to ask them if I could invest in Rehab. And become a part of the brand myself. And see if I can build and grow Rehab with them because I just believe in it so much [black heart emoji] o I am incredibly excited to say, that as of today I am 1/3 owner of @rehabyourhair [black heart emoji].

"I can't put into words how incredible it feels to say that I am going to start a whole new chapter in my life championing incredible women in business. I see so many talented people day in day out working so hard to achieve their dreams & it’s not easy out there. I can’t wait to give my absolute all to Rehab & take it to the places it deserves to be."

The words were written alongside a black and white photo of Stacey beaming for the camera whilst signing what appeared to be her contract with the company. It's safe to say she's taking the career move in her stride as she was even wearing her Rehab jumper. Other photos in the post showed Stacey posing with the Rehab ladies who wore the same jumpers as the TV presenter.

Friends and fans flocked to the comments to congratulate the star. "So proud of you and congratulations bub this is amazing" alongside a red love heart emoji. A second added: "This is so lovely well done! Women supporting women means so much."

Meanwhile, a third added: "This is amazing!! Such a brilliant addition to their business. Congratulations to you all xxx."