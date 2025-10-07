Watch: Stacey Solomon's extravagant £700 celebration with 'birthday twin' Rose, 4

Stacey & Joe star Stacey Solomon celebrated her 36th birthday earlier this week, and fans of the TV personality will know that she shares her special day with her second youngest daughter, Rose, who turned four. A joint birthday always calls for an extra-fabulous celebration, and if there's one thing we know for sure about Stacey, it's that she always makes a special effort to make the most of an occasion for her 'pickles', the term she affectionately uses to describe her children. See the video above for a glimpse into Stacey and Rose's special day…

© Instagram Stacey Solomon and her daughter, Rose, share a birthday

Alongside the video, Stacey penned a sweet caption on Instagram, writing: "I can't cope with this video [sobbing emoji] We decided to treat ourselves & have a day in London together for our birthday. It was THE BEST. Rose, your happiness & joy fills my soul. And sharing a birthday with you is EVERYTHING. Thank you for the best day, little one. Happy 4 years [black heart emoji]. To the moon & back."

Sharing the post to her Instagram stories, she also added: "Had the best birthday day out with my birthday twin [teary eyed emoji] [sob emoji] what a special day, Rose, I love you so much it hurts."

Stacey and Rose's birthday trip

The Stacey & Joe star treated herself and her daughter to a night at Shangri-La The Shard in London, in which their suite came with personalised pillows and birthday balloons all over the wall and ceiling. The two also enjoyed a dinner at the hotel's Asian restaurant, TING, and a shopping trip to Hamley's and Selfridge's! Beats pin the tail on the donkey, if you ask me!

Shangri-La The Shard is a luxury five-star hotel, and part of the international chain with hotels and resorts in the likes of Tokyo, Fiji and Mauritius. The hotel spans 18 floors of The Shard, and gives guests the most breathtaking panoramic views of London's skyline, which Rose and Stacey enjoyed over dinner.

As well as a series of incredibly lavish suites with floor-to-ceiling windows and marble bathrooms with heated floors, it also features the highest hotel pool in Western Europe, with an infinity pool on the 52nd floor. The cheapest suite in the hotel starts at £595 a night, though prices for the very same suite typically cost around £830, according to the website.