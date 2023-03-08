Stacey Solomon has fans all saying the same thing after brand new photos of baby Belle and husband Joe The mother-of-five was a contestant on the X-Factor...

Stacey Solomon is so smitten with her newborn baby, Belle, and after sharing slew of adorable photos on Tuesday, fans are all saying the same thing.

Taking to her Instagram account, the adoring mother, 33, was pictured looking more besotted than ever as she posed at her lavish Essex home, Pickle Cottage, with her husband, Joe Swash, and their latest bundle.

Fans were unanimous in thinking what a fabulous mother the singer is, with one writing: "I don't think anyone else in the public arena as a 'celebrity face' could demonstrate the true meaning of motherhood anymore than yourself right now Stacey. Beautiful. Breathtaking. Emotive. So much love and adoration within your family unit. Blessing."

A second penned: "Precious little Belle! You are amazing @staceysolomon. A female powerhouse! love to you all."

In the photos, the happy trio are all wearing beige outfits as they posed with the little one. Stacey looked effortlessly beautiful opting for an ultra-natural makeup look.

Other photos showed the mother-daughter duo snuggled up for a number of close-up snaps showing just how tiny her perfect bundle of joy is.

The adorable update came just days after Stacey shared the sweetest family alongside all five of her wonderful children Harry, 15, Zachary 14, Leighton, ten, Rex, five, Rose, one, and their youngest sibling.

The family looked so happy together

The family of seven looked so sweet all wrapped up in matching lilac tracksuits for an adorable mirror selfie which was captioned: "My whole heart is bursting [white love heart emoji]. Feeling like the actual Brady Bunch.

"Happy Sunday from our crazy family to yours. And yes I washed my hair today so I told everyone to find something purple and mark the occasion with a family photo."

In the photo, the whole family couldn't look closer as they beamed from ear to ear together.

