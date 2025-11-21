80s movie star looks totally unrecognizable in new video

Glenn Close stunned fans with a dramatic transformation in the latest trailer for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on The Reaping, due for release in late 2026. The 78-year-old Oscar-nominated actress is nearly unrecognizable as she steps into the role of Drusilla Sickle, the District 12 tribute escort.

In the striking scenes, the Fatal Attraction star dons a bright yellow structured coat with bold black accents, elbow-length black gloves, and heavy makeup, including sharp eyebrows, bright red lips, and dramatic eyeliner.

© YouTube Glenn Close stars in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on The Reaping

Her look is completed with a sharp orange bob wig adorned with a striking feathered headpiece, giving her an otherworldly, authoritarian presence.

One frame shows her dramatically reclined in a futuristic chair as she’s wheeled into Capitol Square, arms extended as if commanding the crowd. In another, she sips from a long-stemmed glass with piercing intensity, black talon-like nails wrapping around the stem as she smirks with unsettling elegance.

Glenn, as Drusilla Sickle is wheeled into Capitol Square

The transformation is so complete that fans took to social media to express their disbelief, with many saying they had to double-check the cast list to recognize her.

© YouTube Glenn dramatically steps into the role of Drusilla Sickle

The trailer's release comes after Glenn defended her latest Disney+ show All's Fair after it debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a 4% critics' score.

© Getty Images Glenn Close without the prosthetics

Speaking to The Guardian about the drama, Glenn said: "I swear to God, I've seen all nine episodes and it's pretty [explicit] good. It is what it is: it's juicy and outrageous at times and touching."

On 6 November, Glenn also took to Instagram on November 7, to address the negative reception. She posted a picture of a hand-drawn image of her and her castmates grinning over a bubbling pot on a stove labelled "Critic-bunny stew".

The photo is a nod to her '80s thriller Fatal Attraction, in which her character Alex becomes obsessed with Michael Douglas's character Dan, and cooks up his daughter's bunny rabbit on the family stove. In my opinion, this is perhaps the most iconic reaction Glenn could have ever responded with!

© Disney General Entertainment Con Glenn Close and dog on 'Barbara Walters Special'

When asked what it was like working with Kim Kardashian, Glenn told The Guardian in November, 2025: "She's lovely! And very smart. Very, very conscientious with her kids.

When we were filming she was going through working towards her law degree, and near the end she would have flashcards. She now has her law degree, and I asked her: are you going to practise? And she said: no, I just want it in my back pocket."