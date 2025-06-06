Meet the famous stars in the new Hunger Games film

Do you volunteer as tribute? Well, a few of your favorite stars just did. The next installment in the Hunger Games world comes out in the fall of 2026 and its cast is making fans freak out.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy in the 50th anniversary of the games. It's set 24 years before Katniss Everdeen set foot in the arena. The relatively unknown Australian actor, Joseph Zada, was cast as the lead, in a role originally played by Woody Harrelson. Find out who else is heading to Panem below.

Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket

© Getty Images Elle Fanning last starred in A Complete Unknown

The ever odd escort for District 12's tributes will be portrayed by Elle Fanning. Elizabeth Banks played Effie Trinket in the original film and came up with her very distinct voice, saying she based her on Christine Baranski.

"I love it," Elizabeth said of Elle stepping in as Effie.

Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman

© Bruce Glikas/WireImage Kieran Culkin won an Oscar for A Real Pain

The somewhat demented master of ceremonies was originated by Stanley Tucci. In the upcoming film, Oscar winner Kieran Culkin will lean into his eccentricities.

"Kieran's scene-stealing presence and undeniable charm are perfect for Caesar Flickerman," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman.

Ralph Finnes as President Snow

© Alamy Stock Photo Ralph as Lord Voldemort

Sunrise on the Reaping will feature the third iteration of President Snow. He was played by the late Donald Sutherland in the original films and by Tom Blyth in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Of course, Ralph Finnes is well suited to play a villain in a fantasy novel. He's best known for his role as Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter series.

Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee

© Getty Jesse is married to actor Kirsten Dunst

The Friday Night Lights star will play the role originated by the late Philip Seymour-Hoffman. Philip died in 2014 after filming the majority of his scenes for the Mockingjay films. While in the original films, Plutarch was a gamemaker, in Sunrise on the Reaping, he's a lowly cameraman staging the selection of Games tributes.

Maya Hawke as Wiress

© Getty Images Maya Hawke has very famous parents

We first meet Wiress in Catching Fire. She's a little off, part of the duo mockingly called "Nuts and Bolts," and is the first to figure out that the arena is a clock. In the upcoming film, she is a recent Hunger Games winner and District 12 mentor and will be played by Maya Hawke, the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

Sunrise on the Reaping is sure to be one of next year's biggest hits. The franchise has grossed an estimated $3.3 billion worldwide. With this cast of A-listers, the upcoming film will only add to that success. May the odds be ever in their favor!