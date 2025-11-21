Matthew Rhys and son's innate bond partner Keri Russell doesn't share

Matthew Rhys and his youngest son, Sam, share an adorable close bond based on The Beast In Me actor's heritage.

Hailing from Cardiff, Wales, the 51-year-old star made it his mission to have a Welsh-speaking offspring, and at almost eight years old, his final child realised his dreams.

He welcomed his youngest child with his fellow actress partner Keri Russell in 2016, whose children Willa, 12, and River, 17, he is also a step-father to.

Speaking about his relationship with Sam, the actor mentioned his Welsh lessons and shared that Keri hadn't quite followed suit.

Matthew opened up about the family's language lessons and told Muddy Stilettos: "Funnily enough, her understanding is surprisingly good because she learned alongside Sam.

"She can’t really speak it, but she definitely understands what’s being said between me and him. Every now and then, she’ll go, 'I know what you’re saying,' which is funny."

The Death Comes to Pemberley actor also shared what it was like living in America as a Welshman and explained his experience so far across the pond.

© Getty Images Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys first met in 2002 but only started dating in 2014

He shared: "It’s always interesting – the spectrum of reactions is wild. Some people are like, 'Wait… Wales? That’s a country?'

"Then they find out it has its own language, and their minds are blown. Others go, 'Oh yeah, Tom Jones! The Ryder Cup!'

"So you’re constantly hopping between explaining the basics and having surprisingly in-depth chats about Welsh culture. But I do love flying the flag; it keeps you connected."

Inside Matthew's relationship with Keri

The actor first met his partner, 49-year-old Keri, best known for her role in the Netflix show The Diplomat, in 2002.

They first started dating right after they starred opposite one another as husband and wife in the spy drama The Americans, which aired from 2013 to 2018.

Spotted on a date at The Public Theatre in New York City, their relationship was confirmed in 2014, following which they welcomed their first child together, Sam, in May 2016.

© Getty Images They welcomed their first child together in 2016

Keri is a mother to two other children, whom she shares with her previous husband, Shane Deary. The couple exchanged vows in 2007 and separated in 2013, finalising their divorce in 2014.

Matthew revealed insights into the stars' relationship during a chat with People in 2017 and reflected on filming The Americans together. He joked at the time that the couple "absolutely" needed their own space after being on set.

Praising Keri, he revealed: "She has the patience of a saint, so that helps. That is basically it," before adding: "And alcohol. The great leveller, the great equaliser. Everything is so much better after a good, solid half-bottle of red wine!"