The Diplomat’s Keri Russell reveals her struggle to balance fame and family: ‘You don’t want them to be raised by wolves’

Keri Russell has always had a knack for captivating audiences, from her breakout role as Felicity to her intense portrayal of a Russian spy in The Americans.

But behind the Hollywood glitz and glamour, Keri is first and foremost a dedicated mom who’s determined not to let her career come at the cost of her family life.

In a recent interview, the 47-year-old star shared how filming in New York City allows her to stay close to her loved ones, especially as she works through her latest role in Netflix’s The Diplomat.

With her long-time partner, Matthew Rhys, and their three children by her side, Keri feels grateful for the opportunity to work close to home.

Recommended video You may also like The Diplomat Is Returning For Seasons 2 And 3

“It feels bizarre, because we have some of our same internal sets, but here in New York,” she told Rolling Stone. “I can ride my bike to work. I am enormously grateful, because I still have kids at home, and so does Deborah Cahn, who writes the show, and it’s just immensely important to be close to home and not leave your kids to be raised by wolves.”

For Keri, family has always been a priority, and working in New York provides the best of both worlds. The bustling city allows her to be on set during the day, then return home each night to her role as mom. And with Matthew by her side, the two form a united front, navigating the highs and lows of parenthood together.

© Rich Fury Keri with her long time partner Matthew Rhys

Keri shares her two eldest children, River and Willa, with her ex-husband, Shane Deary, and in 2016, she and Matthew welcomed their son, Sam.

Reflecting on her journey, Keri’s life has had its share of twists and turns. After her divorce from Shane, sparks flew between her and Matthew on the set of The Americans, where their on-screen chemistry turned into a real-life romance that has only grown stronger over the years. Now, as they balance their careers with raising three kids, Keri and Matthew continue to redefine what it means to be a Hollywood power couple—minus the typical glitz and glamour.

David Gyasi as Austin Dennison and Keri Russell as Kate Wyler

From her early days on Felicity, Keri has always radiated an authentic, down-to-earth charm. Yet, surprisingly, her casting in the iconic role wasn’t as straightforward as fans might think. In fact, J.J. Abrams, the show’s co-creator, initially doubted whether she was the right fit.

"She walked into the room, and it was almost ridiculous,” Abrams told Variety recently. “The character that I wrote was this wallflower who had never had a boyfriend, who sheepishly approaches a boy to ask to sign her yearbook. It’s not Keri Russell, right? I mean, Keri Russell walks in, and she’s just this beautiful, you know, the hair, the smile, the eyes—you’re like, this is not someone that fits the job description."

But it didn’t take long for Keri to win Abrams over with her genuine charm and emotional depth. “She was so genuine and so funny,” he continued. “And whenever she would get emotional, literally, Matt and I would cry. It was like, ‘What the hell?’ It was like the most remarkable demonstration of mirror neurons ever. And she got the part because she was so funny and she was so truthful.”

© CBS Photo Archive Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys hugging at the Golden Globes

That mix of authenticity and raw emotion ultimately made Keri the perfect Felicity, a character that resonated deeply with audiences and made her a household name.

Despite her success, Keri has always been refreshingly grounded and unpretentious—a quality that she says was nurtured by her time on Felicity. The actress confessed that she felt more at ease on the show thanks to its casual wardrobe and minimalistic style.

“A gift about that show, and a little bit The Diplomat too, is I got to wear these big baggy sweaters, and I hardly wore any makeup,” Keri shared. “I would watch the girls who were, like, the guest stars—the beautiful girls who would come on and have to wear girl clothes—and I see how nervous that makes them. It’s hard to be beautiful; it’s much easier just to be in a big baggy sweatshirt and sneakers.”

While she appreciates the beauty and glamour associated with her profession, Keri admits she prefers a more laid-back approach. “Don’t get me wrong, I love the beauty of women, too, and I like dressing up, and I like, you know, wearing makeup when I need to,” she explained.

© Getty The couple welcomed a baby boy together in 2016

“But there’s so much more to being a girl than that. And I think some girls get stuck in that, you know? It was such a gift to just get to wear big baggy sweaters and just get to be funny or smart. So I was less nervous.” For Keri, the beauty of acting lies in expressing herself without the distractions of Hollywood’s high-glam expectations—a lesson she carries with her to this day.

This refreshing attitude also reflects Keri’s approach to parenting. As much as she loves her craft, Keri is adamant that her career should never overshadow her family. For her, being close to home is a top priority, and the decision to work on The Diplomat in New York came at the perfect time.

“It’s just immensely important to be close to home,” she shared. “When you have kids, you want to be around. You don’t want them to be raised by wolves.” For Keri, being present as a mother matters more than any role, no matter how prestigious.

Keri’s relationship with Matthew has also played a crucial role in balancing her family and career. The two share an easygoing, supportive bond that has grown through the years, both on and off the screen.

The pair famously starred together in The Americans, where their portrayal of Soviet spies brought them critical acclaim and an Emmy win for Matthew.