Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys' life off-screen - from relationship history to 'incredible' partnership

Keri Russell is back on our TV screens in the hotly anticipated third season of Netflix's political thriller, The Diplomat. The 49-year-old actress is a household name thanks to her stellar Hollywood career and is known for her roles in The Americans, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and more. But did you know that her other half is also a big name in the acting world? Keri is in a relationship with Welsh actor Matthew Rhys, whom she met and fell in love with on the set of The Americans, which first aired in 2013.

The A-list couple are still going strong and even welcomed a son together, Sam, in 2016. Keep reading to find out all about their life off-screen in Brooklyn, New York, below.

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Keri and Matthew began dating after starring in The Americans Keri and Matthew's relationship history Keri and Matthew first started dating after the pair played husband and wife, Phillip and Elizabeth Jennings, in the hit spy drama, The Americans. While they first met back in 2002, the actors reconnected on the set of the espionage series, which aired from 2013 to 2018 and followed two undercover Soviet spies in America during the Cold War in the late '80s. Like Keri, Matthew, 50, has starred in his fair share of major films and TV shows, but is perhaps best known for his roles in Perry Mason, The Edge of Love and, of course, The Americans, for which he earned an Emmy Award in 2018. Keri and Matthew's romance was confirmed in 2014 after they were spotted on a date at The Public Theatre in New York City. Two years later, in May 2016, they welcomed their son, Sam.

WATCH: The trailer for The Diplomat season 3

© Getty Keri has praised Matthew as "an incredible partner" Keri and Matthew's "incredible" partnership Keri and Matthew make a great time both in front of and behind the camera, with the California-born actress praising her other half as "an incredible partner" during an interview with the Wall Street Journal. When quizzed on how the couple divide their household chores, the Felicity star said: "Matthew is an incredible partner in that regard. His mom and dad were both teachers. They both had big, everyday jobs and so they shared tasks really well, and they taught him that. And he is an incredible dad and helper in the way that most moms are. We have a very good, natural, unspoken thing. He usually does trash. I usually do dinner, and sometimes he'll do the cleanup."

© Rich Fury Keri and Matthew share one son, Sam The secret to Keri and Matthew's long-lasting romance Sharing her thoughts on the secret to a good relationship, Keri said to "give people a break", adding it's important to acknowledge that everyone has "bad days where you kind of miss each other". "I just try to pay attention when I can. And getting away from kids occasionally is really important, and we try to do that," she said. Matthew also shared an insight into their relationship whilst chatting with People in 2017, admitting that the pair "absolutely" needed alone time after spending most of their days working together on The Americans. Praising Keri, he continued: "She has the patience of a saint, so that helps. That is basically it," before joking: "And alcohol. The great leveler, the great equalizer. Everything is so much better after a good, solid half-bottle of red wine!"