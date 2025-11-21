John Cleese, 86, rare outing with wife, Jennifer, 53, for surprise party full of A-listers

John Cleese showed his affection for his wife, Jennifer Wade, at a recent gathering packed full of A-list celebrities thrown in celebration of the star's 60 years in show business.

The A Fish Called Wanda actor, 86, was surprised by his fourth wife and jewellery designer Jennifer, 53, as she gathered his friends to honour his successful onscreen career.

John's surprise party was held at London's Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park and featured a starry guest list full of the acting legend's closest friends.

Posing for pictures, the Monty Python star was braced for the city's cold temperatures in a grey woollen scarf and navy baseball cap.

He wore a navy blazer over a jumper in the same colour and some trousers. John leaned on a black walking cane as he circled the room, chatting with partygoers.

His wife was all smiles as she stood next to her husband in a black velvet blazer, black turtleneck jumper and black trousers. She finished off the look with some black pointed-toe heels.

The couple were loved up and showed their appreciation for one another with some rare PDA that involved a quick kiss for the cameras.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Man John Cleese's wife Jennifer threw him a surprise party

Elsewhere, Hugh Grant, The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood and Alison Steadman all joined John for a glass of champagne in the London hotel.

Monty Python co-star Terry Gilliam was also in attendance to celebrate his friend John's achievements, as was fellow comedian Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson.

Fourth time's a charm

John and his fourth wife, Jennifer, first met in 2009 through mutual friends and decided to walk down the aisle three years later in 2012.

They wed in an intimate ceremony in an exclusive villa on the Caribbean island of Mustique that was exclusively covered by HELLO! at the time.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Man Ronnie Wood and Hugh Grant were there to celebrate with John

John held back tears during the wedding and called Jennifer an "extraordinary one off". He said: "I knew from the first moment I met her that this could be something very serious."

Jennifer revealed that the couple were "kindred spirits" and continued, "When people see us together, they immediately get it."

The comedian and actor was previously married three times, first to Fawlty Towers actress Connie Booth, next to model Barbara Trentham and finally to psychotherapist Alyce Faye Cleese, whom he divorced in 2008.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Man Fellow comedian Rowan Atkinson surprised John

John and Jennifer made their first public appearance as a couple two years after his third divorce in 2010, when they attended the ATP World Tour Finals at London's O2 Arena together.

The star is a father to two children from his previous marriages. He shares a daughter, Cynthia, with Connie, whom he welcomed in 1971 and another daughter, Camilla, 41, whom he shares with Barbara.