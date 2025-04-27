John Cleese makes heartbreaking confession about friends’ deaths - 'I'm depressed'

John Cleese has admitted he became "depressed" after reflecting on the deaths of his comedy co-stars and friends. The 85-year-old Monty Python star spoke candidly about ageing and loss in a new interview with The Times.

The Fawlty Towers actor confessed the realisation had been deeply painful. He said: "All these lovely people. Geoffrey Palmer, Joan Sanderson, Ken Campbell, Bernard Cribbins, all these wonderful people that I'd really enjoyed working with, all dead."

© Getty Monty Python including (left to right) Michael Palin, Terry Jones (1942-2020), Eric Idle, Graham Chapman (1941 - 1989), Terry Gilliam, and John Cleese, clown about prior to their filmed live show at the Hollywood Bowl

John continued: "Every time somebody came up and I thought, are they still alive? Dead! And I started getting a bit depressed and it was just loss, really, a realisation of the loss."

He added: "I ought to warn your readers that when you get to your eighties, you're not prepared. I think Philip Roth once finished one novel about old age by saying it's a massacre."

John reveals the realities of ageing

© Getty John Cleese with Helen Lederer, who is playing Mrs Richards in Fawlty Towers: The Play

Despite his emotional honesty about ageing, John is doing what he can to stay healthy. He revealed that he spends around £17,000 a year on stem cell therapy.

Speaking to Saga magazine, he explained: "These cells travel around the body and when they discover a place that needs repair, they'll then change into the cells that you want for repair, so they might become cartilage cells or liver cells."

He added: "So I think that's why I don't look bad for 84," referring to his appearance in 2024.

When asked about the high cost of the treatment, John said: "If you're buying yourself a few extra years, I think it's worth it."

Reflecting on life with wife Jennifer Wade

© Getty John Cleese speaks onstage at 'Comedy with the Cleeses' during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Creek and the Cave

John also reflected on his marriage to his fourth wife, Jennifer Wade, who is 32 years his junior. The couple married in 2012.

Speaking about their relationship, John said: "What I love is that she's 30 years younger than I am, but she keeps me young."

He added: "I mean, it is sad to think I shall die some time before she will, but I'm in pretty good health. I'm not fit, but the way I put it is the doctors don't yet know what I'm going to die of."

Health battles over the years

© Getty John Cleese speaking onstage during "An Hour with John Cleese: There Are Those Who Call Him...John!"

John has been open about his health challenges in recent years. In 2021, he shared on social media that he had undergone a minor operation to remove a cancerous patch from his leg.

He wrote at the time: "Had a minor operation on Friday. A surgeon cut a small cancerous bit out of my leg. Very minor."

In typical John fashion, he made light of the situation, adding: "At my age this sort of thing happens about once a week. He did a beautiful job, sewed it up and said, 'Tis but a scratch.'"