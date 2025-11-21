Adam Peaty's net worth revealed - under future father-in-law Gordon Ramsay's watchful eye

Adam Peaty has reportedly enlisted the help of his future father-in-law Gordon Ramsay to act as a business mentor and advisor when it comes to the health of his finances.

The Olympic swimmer, 30, is engaged to the celebrity TV chef's second-oldest daughter, content creator Holly Ramsay, 25, and is due to walk down the aisle with her over the Christmas holidays.

In preparation for a life with a Ramsay child, it has been suggested that the sportsman was inspired by 59-year-old Gordon's successful career and asked the restaurant owner for some tips and tricks on how to make money.

The Olympic gold medallist has become a millionaire since being introduced to the famous family who are best friends with the Beckhams, according to The Sun.

The newspaper reported that Adam Peaty Ltd, officially registered with Companies House and which holds the swimmer's personal earnings, has an overall profit of £1,415,200.

This overall figure is said to include £129,037 in disposable income, and the company's records also show that Adam has a further £100,000 worth of investments.

© Instagram Holly Ramsay announced her engagement to swimmer Adam Peaty last year

When Adam met Holly

The couple first crossed paths while Holly's sister Tilly Ramsay, 24, was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 - the same year Adam competed on the ballroom dancing BBC show.

However, Adam and Holly only confirmed they were officially dating in 2023 after they were spotted interacting with each other on social media.

Since going Instagram official, the pair have been pictured at numerous events together as they enjoyed public dates and even got matching tattoos.

They regularly post one another online, and Holly has been spotted sitting poolside at numerous competitions as she cheers her fiancé on.

© Getty Images Holly is the daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay

A Ramsay Christmas wedding

In September 2024, Holly announced to her Instagram followers that she was engaged to the gold medallist with a heartfelt message and a picture of the ring.

She shared: "I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still remember how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you.

"Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you, and I cannot wait to be your wife.

"I promise to always be there with you and George, I’m so grateful to be in his life and I cannot wait for more.

© Instagram Holly and Adam are due to get married over the Christmas holidays

"Everything is better with you. Everything has been better since you. Here’s to forever. And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13"

While an official date for the wedding has not been revealed by the family, it has been reported that the ceremony will happen on Christmas Day, despite the ongoing feud between Adam and his mother, Caroline Peaty.

Tensions were heightened between Holly and her in-laws when she failed to invite her mother-in-law to her lavish hen do in the Cotswolds.