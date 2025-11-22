Miranda Lambert heartbroken as she mourns 2 deaths with emotional farewell

Miranda Lambert was inundated with supportive messages after she revealed two of her beloved animals "crossed over the rainbow bridge."

The country music singer, 42, penned an emotional message on Instagram following the deaths of her miniature horses, Sugar Pie and Adrianna, on Friday.

Miranda shared several photos and videos of her cherished horses, admitting the hardest part of being "an animal mom" is having to "say goodbye."

"My sweet little nugget's Sugar Pie and Adrianna crossed over the rainbow bridge today," she began.

"I've had 18 years with these littles and I can't tell you how much joy they brought me. The best part about being an animal mom is the joy. The worst part is when the time comes to say goodbye."

She continued: "Full of gratitude for them and for Tommy, Julia and Sarah and everyone who helped take care of them and give them the best life when I was on the road all these years.

"Godspeed little bitty's. I know you are both in greener pastures as I type this. I'll see y'all again one day. Big love," Miranda concluded, alongside a broken heart emoji.

Miranda's post was met with sympathetic messages from her followers, with one responding: "I'm so very sorry. You have my deepest sympathy. You are so good to all your pets and animals. Gave them all so much love."

A second said: "So sorry for your loss. They were beautiful little horses and are certainly watching over you all." A third added: "All horses go to heaven. So sorry Ran."

The deaths of Miranda's horses come after she lost her "best friends," rescue dogs, Delta Dawn and Louise, within six weeks of each other last year.

"In the last 6 weeks two of the best and most loyal friends I have ever had have left this earth," she wrote last June.

"1st Delta Dawn. She was one of those dogs that you only get once in a lifetime. I found her at a Sonic in Oklahoma in the spring of 2009. She was homeless and hungry but still full of personality."

Revealing Delta Dawn died on April 22, 2024, Miranda added: "I had about 16 years with her and she was on almost every tour I've ever been on. I'm honored to have met her and learned so much from her.

"I'm so heartbroken to have lost them. To love this big you have to hurt just as big. They are worth it.

In her tribute to her Great Pyrenees, Louise, who died June 6, 2024, Miranda said: "Louise aka (Lou Lou, boo boo, Lou bell, Lunas, fluff cloud) Yesterday we said goodbye to the fluffiest most protective gal pal I could ever ask for.

"I had 7 years with [Louise's sister] Thelma who we lost last July and 8 years with this beauty. My Lou Lou polar bear. She loved it when I sang her 'special songs' to her.

"The Pyrenees have stolen my heart all the way. Loving, kind, patient, aware, protective and fighters till the end."