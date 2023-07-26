Miranda Lambert's tragic loss of beloved family member leaves her heartbroken

Miranda Lambert, 39, has delivered a poignant tribute to her much-loved Great Pyrenees, Thelma, who she sadly lost on Monday.

The esteemed singer-songwriter adopted Thelma eight years ago, assigning her the vital role of guardian over her serene farm near Nashville. Miranda shared her profound grief and fond memories of Thelma in an emotional Instagram post.

Miranda opened up about her treasured memories of Thelma, explaining to her followers, "May 1 , 2016 I adopted 2 beautiful Great Pyrenees named Thelma and Louise to watch over one of my happiest places on earth. My farm outside of Nashville."

She then detailed the significant bond she developed with Thelma during a 10-hour bus drive from Dallas to Nashville, confessing: "I fell in love with them."

© Instagram Miranda mourns the loss of her dog

Thelma, who was an integral part of the Lambert homestead, spent her days relaxing in the barn and her nights dutifully watching over her adopted family.

As Miranda movingly recalled: "She spent her days lounging in the barn and her nights keeping watch over all of us."

Despite her grief, Miranda also took the opportunity to celebrate Thelma's free-spirited life, stating, "She lived the last 8 years with no fences, just freedom to do what she did best. Love and protect."

© Instagram Miranda's beloved dog Thelma

Since Thelma's departure, Louise, her canine partner-in-crime, has stepped down from her farm duties and now revels in the warmth and affection from the entire Lambert family.

Miranda expressed: "Louise has retired from her farm duties and is getting all the more love and snuggles from Delta, Bellamy, Cher, Brendan and me."

The grieving singer offered her followers a glimpse into the harsh reality of losing a pet companion while simultaneously appreciating the enduring love they provide. "It hurts so bad to say goodbye to these sweet companions but their love is always worth it," Miranda expressed, reinforcing the profound impact Thelma had on her life.

In her tribute, Miranda also thanked her farm managers, Julia and Tommy, expressing her gratitude by saying: "Thank you to my friends and farm managers Julia and Tommy for taking such good care of her and everyone of my fur babies and loving them like they are your own."

© Instagram Miranda's dogs are very important to her

Accompanying her heartfelt message were several touching images capturing precious moments with Thelma, showcasing the integral part she played in their lives.

Miranda's unwavering love for animals led her to co-found the MuttNation Foundation with her mother, Bev Lambert. Reflecting on this, she stated: "music and mutts are my two passions."

The foundation actively promotes pet adoption, advocates for spay & neuter, and educates the public about their importance.