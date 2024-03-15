Miranda Lambert couldn't hide the beaming smile on her face when she introduced her and Brendan McLoughlin's newest family member.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram to share a sweet clip of herself bonding with her "handsome fella" – a horse she has named Cool.

"Y'all please welcome the newest member of our farmily. This is "Cool". He is one of the sweetest horses I've ever met," she gushed. "He does it all with grace and patience and has already taught me so much." Watch the clip below.

WATCH: Miranda Lambert looks besotted with 'handsome' horse Cool

Miranda continued. "In the last few months I've picked up the hobby of mounted shooting and in the process I've made some amazing new friends including this handsome fella."

Miranda admitted that Cool entered her life at the "perfect time" as she is ready for a new challenge following her milestone 40th birthday in November.

She explained: "He came at the perfect time in my life when I needed a challenge and to try something new.

"I turned 40 in November and I'm ready for a decade of pushing myself to be better and bolder both personally and professionally. This feels like the perfect beginning to that journey."

© Instagram Miranda and Brendan have added their 'farmily'

She added: "Thanks to my great friend @kenda_lenseigne for this match made in cowgirl heaven. Mark and Karen Plumlee loved this horse so much and are kind enough to trust me with him for his next adventures.

"Y'all get ready it's gettin country and western around here!"

© Instagram Miranda named her new horse 'Cool'

Miranda's 40th was one to remember as she spent the whole month of November celebrating.

For her actual birthday, she enjoyed a lowkey day and shared a carousel of images with her followers, including a video of her "brushin up on my line dancing skills to prepare for an upcoming shindig".

"I have the sweetest friends, family and fans," she penned.

© Instagram Miranda looks besotted with her new horse

"This was how I spent yesterday, day 1 of my birthday month. Puttin’ a few more smile lines on my face. And you bet your ass I’m celebrating ALL of November! This is a big one!"

She also revealed that her husband treated her to a romantic home-cooked meal at their farmhouse, and they enjoyed a walk in the woods alongside their pet dogs.

© Instagram Miranda enjoyed a lowkey birthday

Brendan paid an emotional tribute to his wife in honor of her birthday, writing on Instagram: "It’s finally here, your 40th birthday has arrived.

"I can't tell you how thankful I am to stand beside you for yet another year around the sun."

He continued: "I'm the lucky one, because 40 has never looked so good. Don't change for anyone, you have touched so many lives, both human and animal.

© Instagram Miranda and Brendan wed in 2018

"You bring smiles to every room you walk in. The world is a much better place with you in it. "

The love that you show through your art, your love of dogs and your dedication to both family and friends is just the tip of the iceberg of exactly how big of heart you have."

He concluded: "You're the most beautiful person inside and out. Happy Birthday @mirandalambert."

© Instagram Miranda and Brendan met in 2018

The country star and the Staten Island native met back in 2018 on the set of Good Morning America in New York City, where Brendan was working as a police officer for the NYPD. They tied the knot the following year.

