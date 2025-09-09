Miranda Lambert's luxurious barn at $3.5m Tennessee home will make your jaw drop

Miranda Lambert lives on a sprawling 400-acre farm near Primm Springs, roughly an hour's drive south of Nashville, Tennessee, with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, which she bought for $3.5 million in 2016. The country music singer often shares glimpses inside her stunning home on social media, but on Monday, she showed off another part of her never-ending property, and it sparked a big reaction from fans. Miranda gave her followers a peek inside her barn, which houses her many horses, and it is nothing short of luxurious.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Miranda filmed herself attempting to hit a golf ball into a cup while standing in the middle of her stables, which are big enough to fit several horses. Each horse is housed behind a black, cast-iron gate and separated from the other by dark wood partitions. The space also boasts exposed beams, several light fixtures, including a large gold chandelier, and a gold rocking horse on an upper level that sits in front of four white, glass panel doors.

"Ryder Cup Prep: Barn Edition. Sophie's over it," Miranda captioned the clip, referring to one of her horses that features in the video with its mane braided. Her followers were blown away by the luxury of the space, with one commenting: "I love that barn, Miranda!" A second said: "Beautiful Barn…. great spot to brush up on your putting." A third added: "Your barn is so awesome!" Another simply said: "#Barn goals." See more photos of Miranda's home below.

1/ 5 © Instagram/WandaJune Miranda's kitchen boasts white tiled walls and a breakfast bar Kitchen Miranda's kitchen could rival that of a top chef. The huge kitchen features a double stove with unique turquoise coloring, white tiled walls, and a breakfast bar. She also has a colorful array of pots and pans, including from her own Wanda June Home kitchenware, and plenty of cupboards and shelving.



2/ 5 © Instagram Miranda's living room is rustic chic with leather furniture Living room Miranda's property features three houses, but the 3,445 square foot main house has an open plan living room with high wood beam ceilings and a variety of wood finishes. There's also a cozy fireplace, leather furniture, and floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the space with natural light.



3/ 5 © Photo: Instagram Miranda has a walk-in closet and dressing room Bedroom Miranda has kept her private bedroom pretty under wraps, but from what she has shared on social media, it boasts a walk-in closet with a separate area for her to use as a dressing room, with a wood-finished table stacked with cosmetics, and a huge mirror surrounded by LED lighting.



4/ 5 © Wanda June Home Miranda and Brendan love to hang out on their patio Patio Miranda and Brendan love to hang out on their patio, which overlooks the serene surroundings. "We're pretty chill. When we're off work, I'm in my patio hang vibe," she previously said. "We'll make drinks and listen to music. Sometimes we'll have the best parties just by ourselves. Sometimes I say to him, 'We kind of live on a date,' which is pretty awesome."

