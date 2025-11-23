Joan Collins, 92, channels golden goddess in shoulder-baring gown

Dame Joan Collins, 92, was the belle of the ball for a special occasion this weekend. The star proved age is just a number when she stepped out at the Shooting Star Ball on 22 November in a showstopping gown.

The ball is an annual event in aid of Shooting Star Children's Hospices. Joan attended the ball at the Royal Lancaster Hotel wearing a glamorous gold sequin number - and she looked incredible as ever. The off-the-shoulder dress featured a daring leg split just above the knee.

The Dynasty icon paired her glitzy gown with silver pointed-toe heels for a mixed metal look. She let the dress do all the talking, leaving her neckline bare and accessorising with just a single chunky gold bangle on one wrist, as well as gold earrings and a ring. For a pop of colour, the actress swiped a bold red lipstick shade across her lips. Joan posed for several solo pictures on the red carpet, but she also had a special guest by her side for the night.

© Brett Cove/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Percy Gibson and Dame Joan Collins at the Shooting Star Ball

The star was joined by her husband, Percy Gibson, 60, who is 32 years her junior. Percy looked dapper for the occasion in a suit and bowtie. The pair have been married since 2002. Percy is also a stepfather to Joan's three children from her previous marriages.

Her secret to ageing

Joan has long been a queen of the red carpet with her ageless looks. Speaking to HELLO! exclusively in 2018, the actress shared her secret to looking so youthful: "I was born with the happy gene and the energy gene. What makes me happiest is seeing my children happy."

She continued: Honestly, life makes me happy and I’m very aware of how lucky I am. I’ve worked hard all my life, nobody has given me anything on a plate, but I wake up each morning thinking how fortunate I am. I’m very fit and healthy now – knock on wood – and I try to look after myself."

The actress has been married five times and shares daughter Tara, 62, and son Alexander, 60, with her second husband, Anthony Newley, and daughter Katyana, 53, with her third husband, Ron Kass.

Joan's 'happy marriage' with Percy

The star has also opened up to HELLO! about her long marriage to Percy. In 2018, she said: "I think the secret to a happy marriage is to really support each other. Understand that there will be highs and lows. You won’t always agree about everything, but you need to enjoy each other’s company. Percy is such an amazing man, he is so kind and so caring."