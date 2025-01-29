Joan Collins' candid admission about marriage to Percy Gibson unearthed

Dame Joan Collins is happily married to producer and actor Percy Gibson. The pair tied the knot in 2002 and later celebrated their nuptials at swanky London hotspot, Claridge's.

Despite their thirty-something age-gap, the couple have gone from strength to strength, with Joan describing her fifth marriage as her best. "I believe in marriage – which is why I've done it five times – and I finally have a wonderful marriage," she told Louis Theroux in a BBC documentary.

© Getty Images The couple wed in 2002

"Percy is 30-odd years younger than me, but I don't even feel my age. I don't even talk about it; I don't even think about it."

Joan and Percy's love story can be traced back to 2000 when Joan appeared in a play for a company managed by Percy. They have been inseparable ever since, with the pair primarily splitting their time between Joan's Belgravia flat and their idyllic property in St. Tropez, France.

© Instagram The couple own a stunning property in Provence

Despite their romantic love story, Joan once candidly revealed that the secret to their romance is down in part to their separate bathrooms. During an interview with The Mirror in 2023, the Dynasty TV star explained: "Percy and I became really good friends first. So we had this connection. We really knew each other. And separate bathrooms is key! Although we are very lucky. I know that’s not something everyone can have."

Opening up about their set-up at home, the 91-year-old continued: "He has his office area, and I have mine. I'll spend time in mine writing or phoning my friends. And he'll be working, looking after our three properties."

Joan added: "We'll do something together. Like any couple we have our ups and downs. We do occasionally argue – it's normally when we're working together."

© Getty Images Joan maintains that having separate bathrooms is the key to their happy marriage

Meanwhile, during a previous chat with The Mail on Sunday Life supplement, Joan revealed how the pair occasionally sleep in separate bedrooms. "We are together 24/7 except when he snores, and I say, 'Darling, I think it's best that you sleep in the guest room tonight," the actress shared.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Joan Collins' five famous husbands

Prior to finding love with Percy, Joan was previously married on four occasions to Northern Irish actor Maxwell Reed, English actor and singer-songwriter Anthony Newley, American businessman Ronald S. Kass and former pop singer, Peter Holm.

© Getty Images Dame Joan has spoken candidly about her past marriages

Reflecting on her previous marriages, she wrote in her 2011 memoir: "I kissed a lot of frogs before I found my prince. For those women who are looking for a life partner, that old saying that 'men are like buses and if you wait long enough, the right one will come along' is true for a reason."