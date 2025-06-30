Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Joan Collins, 92, looks unrecognisable in vintage photo
woman smiling on red carpet in white dress with gems© Getty Images

The Dynasty actress is married to Percy Gibson

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Actress Dame Joan Collins sparked a major fan reaction at the weekend when she posted an incredible throwback snapshot of herself from her early career.

Taking to Instagram, the TV legend, 92, shared a black-and-white photo that showed the star posing in a halter neck black dress, with one arm placed nonchalantly on the back of a chair, and her head tilted towards the camera.

She was seen wearing a pair of chandelier earrings, and had her brunette hair down loose in gentle waves. "When I was 20, I was nicknamed the #poutingpanther - I can't think why…," Joan quipped in her caption.

Fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Stunning, and still stunning!" while a second remarked: "Forever beautiful and stylish", and a third chimed in: "A natural beauty. Beautiful inside and out."

Actress Joan Collins attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024© Getty Images
Joan is best known for starring in Dynasty

Joan gained a place at Britain's prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art when she was just 15 years old. She landed her first film part, albeit uncredited, in 1951, and went on to secure a plethora of notable roles in film and television.

She is arguably best known for portraying Alexis Colby in Dynasty - a role she played for a whopping eight years.

Joan's age-defying appearance

Percy Gibson wearing a black suit with Joan Collins in a silver dress© Getty Images
Joan with her husband Percy Gibson

The veteran TV star maintains that physiotherapy is the key to staying fit and healthy in later life. During a previous chat with My Weekly magazine, she shared: "I've been working out with a physiotherapist, which I highly recommend for older men and women who want to stay fit."

Sharing a glimpse into her former fitness regime, Joan Platinum magazine: "From the time I was 16, I went to discotheques, dance halls, and nightclubs and danced the night away for hours and hours.

woman sat in chair on yacht© Instagram
The veteran actress has spoken about her beauty and fitness secrets

"After that, I did a lot of gym work and Pilates, but as you get older, you cannot put that amount of stress on your body, so I've cut down [on] exercise significantly. I would still like to dance more, but nobody seems to do that anymore."

The mother-of-three also credits her youthful appearance to a well-structured skincare routine. She reportedly never leaves the house without SPF on, and has been using night cream since the age of 14.

Joan Collins in a silver dress© Getty Images
Joan never leaves the house without wearing SPF

Speaking to You magazine in 2014 she revealed: "I have always worn sun protection and have kept my face away from harmful rays since I was 20… You should see me when I wake up in the morning: my face is so white, it's like a sheet."

Dishing on her nighttime routine, she told The Mirror in 2019: "I'm very disciplined. I don't go to bed without taking off my make-up and putting on night cream. My mother had me and sister Jackie doing that when we were 14."

