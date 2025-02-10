Joan Collins, 91, looks so chic in deep-V top and edgy accessories

Actress Joan Collins looked flawless at the weekend as she enjoyed an afternoon in the LA sunshine with friends and family.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 91-year-old shared a joyous clip of herself soaking up the sun's rays while sitting outside on a luxe terrace.

© Instagram Joan looked so chic in her striped Breton top

Renowned for her flawless sense of style, the veteran TV star exuded coastal glamour dressed in a knitted Breton top featuring navy and white stripes, a sailor style collar and a plunging V-neckline.

Joan layered up with a sophisticated cream scarf and rounded off her look with a pair of edgy black sunglasses and a Chanel cap. For some added glitz, the perennially stylish actress wore some oversized silver earrings and a pearl bracelet.

© Instagram The TV star accessorised with some chunky black sunnies

As for hair and makeup, Joan opted for a fresh-faced look with a sweep of rosy blusher and a slick of deep berry lipstick. In her caption, she wrote: "#sundayfunday," followed by a sun emoji.

Fans and friends were quick to flood the comments section with sweet compliments. Dazzled by Joan's ageless appearance, one follower gushed: "Wow, looking absolutely beautiful, enjoy the lovely weather up there, it's cold here" while a second noted: "I love you Joan. You are the epitome of class!" and a third added: "Joan you look marvelous!! Love the sunglasses, too!"

© Getty Images Joan always looks flawless

Joan's life across the pond

Joan and her husband Percy Gibson own a swanky property in Beverly Hills, California. The pair, who tied the knot in 2002, bought the property back in 2017 after Joan previously sold her impressive condo in the heart of Hollywood for a whopping $4.4 million.

Their luxurious Beverly Hills pad boasts a large patio area with plenty of space for outdoor entertaining. Aside from their bolthole in the US, the smitten couple also own a beautiful holiday home in St. Tropez, France, as well as Joan's lavish flat in Belgravia, London.

© Getty Images Joan and Percy's main base is in Belgravia, London

Joan's exciting new role

In January, Joan revealed that she had been cast as Wallis Simpson in a new biopic with a working title of The Bitter End. She made the exciting announcement on social media alongside a black-and-white image of the actress wearing a shimmering gown.

"I'm delighted to be playing #wallissimpson the #duchessofwindsor in an untold story about her final years, to start shooting soon in London and Paris," Joan wrote in her caption.

© Getty Images The actress is gearing up to portray Wallis Simpson

She finished by adding: "Thank you @louise.fennell #johngore #mikenewell @johngorestudios."

The Dynasty star said of her role: "I am thrilled about the challenge of paying this iconic woman in a previously untold story in what I'm sure will be a very successful endeavour."