Joan Collins, 91, wows in slim-fit trousers for romantic outing with husband Percy

Dame Joan Collins looked every inch the trendsetter at the weekend as she explored Santa Monica pier with her husband Percy Gibson.

In a clip shared to Instagram, the loved-up couple, who wed in 2002, looked smitten as they linked arms and enjoyed a sun-drenched stroll beside the sea.

© Instagram Joan looked so chic with her glamorous accessories

Wrapped up warm against the coastal breeze, Joan, 91, rocked a pair of slim-fit corduroy trousers which she teamed with fluffy Fairisle knit, a cream puffer jacket and some white trainers.

© Getty Images The actress is renowned for her chic sense of style

The actress accessorised with a faux snakeskin bag, oversized sunglasses, sculptural earrings and a white cap emblazoned with the Chanel logo. She wore her tresses in a low ponytail and added a slick of berry pink lipstick.

Percy, meanwhile, looked dapper dressed in navy jeans, a polo top and a leather bomber jacket.

"Gorgeous #californiaday in #santamonica #beach with #ahubby… who is always right, as usual!" Joan penned in her caption.

The star's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Looking lovely and elegant as ever Joan," while a second penned: "Looking FABULOUS as usual! Love your sweater!" and a third chimed in: "Always stylish from head to toe! Even your socks."

Joan and Percy are no strangers to a breezy getaway. The sunseeking pair own a lavish property in St Tropez, France, where they retreat to during the summer months.

© Instagram The couple own a holiday home in the French Riviera

Back in 2015, the star told The Telegraph of the French town: "It has a unique atmosphere, a joie de vivre, particularly in the summer months, that is infectious."

She added: "I've had a house there for 25 years and regularly spend three or four months there annually. The town is constantly changing – there are always new restaurants, clubs and shops to explore."

When they're not hot footing it to sunnier climes, the couple typically reside at Joan's charming Belgravia flat which she's owned for more than 30 years. Reflecting on her home, she told Publishing Business: "I looked at about 60 flats in London. I wanted to be near the West End and the theatres, and near to Chelsea. I love Belgravia, it's wonderfully quiet."

Percy and Joan's love story

The couple tied the knot in 2002 after first crossing paths in 2000 when Joan starred in the play, Love Letters.

Reflecting on their marriage, Joan previously told HELLO!: "Percy is wonderful; he's my soul mate. That doesn't mean we don't bicker, but we are very understanding of each other."

© Getty Images Joan with her husband Percy at the Oscars in 2022

Despite their age gap, the couple firmly believe that age is just a number. In conversation with Louis Theroux, the actress explained: "I believe in marriage — which is why I've done it five times — and I finally have a wonderful marriage."