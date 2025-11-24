Beverly Hills 90210 star’s divorce uncovers $1.7M financial shock

TV actress Tori Spelling has hit another bump in the road when it comes to finalising her divorce from ex-husband Dean McDermott. Newly filed court documents reveal the full scope of the financial liabilities tied to the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and her ex-husband, including more than $1.7 million in unpaid federal and state taxes.

© Getty Images Tori Spelling and Dean Mcdermott in 2023

According to the final judgment, obtained by Fox News Digital, Tori and Dean owe approximately $1.2 million to the IRS, a debt that will be split evenly. The filing also confirms the former couple owes more than $500,000 to the California Franchise Tax Board, which will again be shared equally.

The judgment outlines several additional outstanding debts. Together, Tori and Dean must pay about $37,000 linked to an American Express collection account, and they still owe a remaining balance to City National Bank, which sued them in 2016 over unpaid loans.

© Getty Images The family in June 2023

Individually, Tori is responsible for $288,000 owed to a private individual, a further $69,000 to another unnamed party, and $10,228 in uninsured medical costs. Dean, meanwhile, must cover a $22,000 student loan balance and $20,609 in his own medical bills.

The disclosures offer the clearest picture yet of the financial complexities behind the couple’s long-running split, as Tori and Dean continue to finalise the last stages of their divorce. In 2023, the actor announced in a since-deleted social media post that he and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum were going their "separate ways," after 18 years of marriage and welcoming five kids together Liam, 18, Stella, 17, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, eight.

© Instagram Dean with his new girlfriend Lily

In November 2023, some months after splitting from Tori, Dean opened up to the Daily Mail about how financial troubles and his own struggles with alcohol and drug addiction left Tori and their family "petrified," and it eventually led to the dissolution of their relationship.

"Taking accountability" for the "pain" he inflicted in the time leading up to their split, he first maintained: "All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," and declared: "I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make."

© Jesse Grant Tori at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

In 2023, Tori also left her home to move into a Californian RV park, alongside her five children. Prior to that, the family had also taken up residence at a modest $100-a-night motel in Los Angeles earlier last month.

The scene is a world away from the opulent French chateau-style mansion in the exclusive Holmby Park neighborhood where she spent her formative years, the daughter of the TV magnate Aaron Spelling.