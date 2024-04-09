Tori Spelling reveals the real reason why she and ex Dean McDermott slept in separate beds for three years

Tori Spelling has recently set the record straight regarding the unconventional sleeping arrangements with her ex-husband, Dean McDermott, amidst their separation.

On her podcast, misSPELLING, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, aged 50, delved into the matter, revealing that the decision for them to sleep in separate bedrooms had been Dean's choice for the past three years.

"Like, he gave an interview saying he stopped sleeping in the bed because of a pig. That is not true," Tori clarified.

While the couple did once share their bed with a pig, Tori explained it was only for a single night when the pig was a baby and needed to cuddle, as per its previous caretakers' instructions.

However, after the pig incident, which involved it urinating in the bed, Dean declared, "The pig's leaving the bed," leading to the animal's removal.

Tori emphasized that "the animals and kids didn't come between us on the bed," contradicting rumors that suggested otherwise.

Instead, Dean pointed to Tori's habit of sleeping with the TV on as a reason for his departure from their shared bed. "I think I had the TV on for distraction, like, to distract from my life...So that's what I was just creating for myself. Because guess what? It's funny. He's no longer in my bed. No longer in the marriage," Tori recounted.

This clarification follows shortly after Tori filed for divorce from Dean, citing irreconcilable differences after 18 years of marriage.

In her legal submission, Tori sought sole physical custody of their five minor children, proposing joint legal custody while suggesting Dean's visitation rights be established at a later time.

Dean previously admitted to the Daily Mail that their marriage had been troubled for some time, with the situation exacerbating when they ceased sharing a bedroom. He attributed this change to Tori's inclination to bring animals, including a pig, multiple dogs, and a chicken residing in their bathroom, into their living quarters.

Overwhelmed by the pets' frequent accidents, Dean felt compelled to establish a boundary for his own well-being, resulting in his move to another room. "There were no efforts to sort of remedy the problem to get back into the room," he reflected on the gradual progression of their issues leading to their current separation.

