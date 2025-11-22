Beverly Hills, 90210 stars reunite 30 years after split

Beverly Hills, 90210 fans were treated to a nostalgic moment this week when Brian Austin Green and Tiffani Thiessen reunited three decades after their relationship ended. The former couple posed together at Sandals Resorts private event on November 20, 2025 in support of the Sandals Foundation at Hyde Lounge ahead of Sabrina Carpenter's concert, catching up in what marked a rare public moment for the exes.

© Getty Images for Sandals Resorts Brian Austin Green and Tiffani Thiessen catch up at the Sandals Foundation event

Brian, 52, and Tiffani, 51, dated from 1992 to 1995 during the height of their careers on one of television’s most iconic teen dramas. Brian was part of the original 90210 cast from its 1990 debut, while Tiffani joined the series in season five, two years after the pair had already begun dating. Her character, Valerie Malone, was iconic for creating drama, particularly involving the original cast members. The couples on- and off-set lives quickly intertwined, something Brian has since spoken about candidly.

© Getty Images for Sandals Resorts The former co-stars greeted each other warmly

In a March 2024 episode of their late co-star Shannen Doherty's Let’s Be Clear podcast, Brian reflected on how intense the environment of young stardom could be, acknowledging that his own insecurities played a role in the challenges they faced. He admitted he struggled with jealousy at the time, especially when Tiffani began filming scenes with long-time cast members he considered "family".

© Getty Images Brian and Tiffani in 1994

"I remember I was really jealous," Brian admitted on the podcast, adding that he now recognizes how difficult that period must have been for Tiffani. "I can't imagine what it was like for her being with me for three years and having me react the way I did."

With nearly 30 years of distance, both actors have gained perspective – and built happy lives and families of their own. Tiffani, who went on to star in Saved by the Bell, White Collar and a string of popular TV movies, is currently a bestselling cookbook author and host of the food clip show Deliciousness. She married actor Brady Smith in 2005 and they share two children: daughter Harper, 14, and son Holt, nine.

© WireImage Brian with fiancée Sharna Burgess

Brian welcomed his first son, Kassius, with actress Vanessa Marcil in 2002 before marrying Megan Fox in 2010. The former couple share three sons – Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, nine – and have continued to co-parent since their split in 2020.

Brian is an active producer and co-host of the Oldish podcast and later found love with professional dancer Sharna Burgess, who he met on the set of Dancing with the Stars. The couple welcomed son Zane in 2022 and are now engaged.