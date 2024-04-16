Tori Spelling's mom Candy addresses relationship with daughter after fans question her support of her amid divorce

Tori Spelling's mom Candy Spelling is maintaining her support of her daughter, especially amid difficult times.

After the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, split from her husband of 18 years, Dean McDermott, 57, over the summer, and rumors swirled she was living between motels and an RV – which she has since denied – her famous mom's social media comments were bogged with messages from fans wondering whether she was helping her daughter out amid her complicated living situation.

And though Tori and Candy, 78, have been estranged in the past and their relationship has fluctuated, the latter maintained things are "good" between them during her latest outing.

Speaking with People while attending the MOCA Gala 2024 on Saturday, the philanthropist – who was married to Tori's dad, late TV producer Aaron Spelling, for 38 years until his death in 2006 at age 83 – said her daughter "really needed" her support during her split.

She added that it meant "a lot" to be able to be there for her, and maintained: "Everything's good."

Tori, on her newly launched podcast MisSpelling, recently addressed her highly-speculated living situation over the summer, revealing that her daughter Stella, 15, was bullied at school by kids who thought the family did live in a mobile home.

© Getty Tori and her parents in 2002

After explaining that the family merely rented an RV for the summer "like every other family" and "drove up the coast and camped," the mom-of-five revealed that Stella "was shamed" at school regardless because of it, with some students even wondering to her if she was "homeless."

"People already talk about us at school. They know you and they know the family and they read the press," she recalled her daughter explaining to her.

© Instagram The mom-of-five with her kids

She further shared: "She had someone come up to her at school and ask, 'Are you in the school district, or where does your RV park? Because you live in an RV with your mom right?'"

Tori and Dean tied the knot in 2006, after her headline-making split from first husband Charlie Shanian, who she had married in 2004.

© Instagram Tori shared glimpses of her family's temporary RV life over the summer

In their 18 years together, the former couple welcomed kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, who just turned seven.

Dean has since started dating Lily Calo, and he recently shared that she has met his ex-wife, and that the two get along "fabulously," per Page Six.

