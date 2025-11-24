Miss Universe forced to release new statement regarding Miss Jamaica's ICU hospitalisation

The Miss Universe Organisation has been forced to release a statement addressing "unfounded speculation" after Miss Jamaica's hospitalisation. Dr. Gabrielle Henry Miss Universe Jamaica, 28, had a major fall on the Miss Universe runway in Thailand on 19 November. The beauty queen was hospitalised and admitted to the intensive care unit for medical attention. Days after the incident, the official Miss Universe Organisation has issued a statement to provide a "clear and respectful update."

The official statement

"Out of respect for Dr. Henry and her family, the Organisation maintains strict discretion regarding specific details of her medical status. We believe that matters concerning her health should be communicated only at the appropriate time and solely at the family's discretion, or by Dr. Henry herself should she choose to do so," the Miss Universe Organisation President Raúl Rocha wrote in a statement posted to social media. Dr. Gabrielle also shared the statement to her own Instagram account.

The statement continued: "It is important to clarify that from the moment the onstage accident occurred, immediate action was taken to ensure her safety and well-being. I personally entered the state to assist her, coordinated urgent medical attention, and oversaw her immediate transfer to the hospital.

"I was present at the emergency room alongside her family, with whom I spoke directly. I recommended a series of precautionary actions, some beyond standard protocol, to guarantee the most accurate evaluation, monitoring, and medical oversight. Additional medical specialists were also brought in to provide multiple professional assessments and ensure full clarity regarding her condition."

The President confirmed the Miss Universe Organization has covered all related expenses, including hotel costs, transport and that of Dr. Henry's family. Raúl admitted over the last few days since the incident there had been "difficult moments and unexpected concerns".

"However, thanks to the excellent medical care provided, each issue was successfully resolved. Today, we are pleased to share that the latest medical report confirms that Dr. Gabrielle Henry is in good health and nearing discharge." The President confirmed Miss Jamaica is now close to being discharged from hospital.

© Getty Images Miss Universe Jamaica, Gabrielle Alexis Henry, fell during the preliminary competition on 19 November

The incident

Miss Jamaica slipped and fell off the stage during the preliminary evening gown round at the Miss Universe pageant in Thailand on Wednesday. The beauty queen was walking down the runway in an orange embellished gown when she took a major tumble.

The Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation shared an update two days after the incident. In an official statement shared to Dr. Gabrielle's Instagram, the organisation said she would remain in the ICU for a minimum of seven days for monitoring. The beauty queen's sister Dr. Phylicia Henry-Samuels said “Gabby isn’t doing as well as we would have hoped, but the hospital continues to treat her accordingly.”

More controversy

© Getty Images Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch surrounded by contestants as she celebrates winning the 2025 Miss Universe pageant

The claims of "unfounded speculation" comes after the 2025 Miss Universe pageant has been hit by multiple scandals. Along with Miss Jamaica's brutal fall, the pageant has been rocked by claims of vote rigging. Days ahead of the pageant, Lebanese-French musician Omar Harfouch resigned as a judge. He alleged an 'impromptu jury' had already pre-selected the finalists. A second judge, Claude Makelele, quit shortly after.

The pageant denied the allegations in an official statement on Instagram. "The Miss Universe Organisation firmly clarifies that no impromptu jury has been created, that no external group has been authorised to evaluate delegates or select finalists, and that all competition evaluations continue to follow the established, transparent, and supervised MUO protocols," the statement read.