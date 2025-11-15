Michelle Yeoh, 63, reveals toned figure in plunging neckline and see-through bubble dress for Wicked event

Though Michelle Yeoh's latest moment in the spotlight has come from starring as Madame Morrible in the smash hit Hollywood adaptation of Wicked, she is probably best known for her roles in action films. Whether that's the cult classic martial arts drama Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, her Oscar-winning role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, or as the Bond girl opposite Pierce Brosnan in Tomorrow Never Dies, she's really done it all. Hence, it likely comes as absolutely no surprise to her fans that, at the age of 63, she keeps herself in excellent shape.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, 14 November, Michelle shared a brand new photograph showing off her outfit from the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good, gently touching up her gorgeous bronde bob. The 63-year-old showed off her incredibly toned arms in the unique dress, which also featured a deep plunging neckline.

The unique piece is actually from Dutch designer Iris van Herpen's Fall/Winter 2025 Couture Collection. A strapless dress, it also features a metallic corset bodice and a voluminous sheer brown skirt with a 3D honeycomb style that has become known as the designer's signature.

It's an unbelievably unique piece that catches the spotlight, proving once again that the Oscar winner is just as fashionable as her co-stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey, recently named People's Sexiest Man Alive. Michelle plays Madame Morrible in the film, the headmistress at Glinda and Elphaba's university, and an experienced sorceress.

WATCH: Wicked: For Good – trailer

Michelle Yeoh's secret to staying in shape

Even before being an action movie star, Michelle had a love for sport, doing all forms of sport such as running, swimming and dance from a young age. In a 2024 interview with The Washington Post, she revealed that dance was her "first love", and that she pursued ballet when she was very young.

© Getty Images Michelle Yeoh wore the dress to the Wicked: For Good Asia-Pacific Premiere in Singapore

"As a little child, that was all I wanted to do was dance, whether it was ballet, but just in the world of dance, and that was what I went on to pursue in England as well," Michelle said. "Having that kind of discipline, that kind of training, I think, stays with you for the rest of your life. So you understand your core. You understand there are certain positions that you should hold your body into and ensure that you have physically a stronger body and also a presentation."

Michelle Yeoh's skincare routine at 63

The A-list actress is also an enormous skincare enthusiast, which in no doubt contributes to how flawless her skin looks. Explaining how she was inspired by her 83-year-old mother, she told Vogue: "My earliest memory of taking care of my skin is seeing my mom do this every day – morning and night. She does all these incredible things where she's, like, doing martial arts on her face."

She uses sheet masks and eye patches daily, as well as SPF, which she credits her grandmother for helping her implement into her everyday routine. Michelle explained that, first and foremost, good skin comes from the inside: "With your skin, the most important thing is drinking water. That really helps. When you have good skin, that sets up a beautiful canvas for you to be able to paint on your makeup."