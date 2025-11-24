Doris Roberts' life in pictures — from young star to Everybody Loves Raymond to last photo days before death

It's been three decades since the popular show Everybody Loves Raymond premiered, and the cast recently reconnected on camera for the TV special, Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion, which will debut on November 24 on CBS. Although we're all ecstatic to catch up with the actors, the late Doris Roberts will surely be on viewers' minds as they watch along. The entertainer passed away at 90 years old in 2016 due to a massive stroke that was brought on from pulmonary and chronic hypertension. Doris' tragic passing will be bittersweet for viewers during the wholesome reunion. We're taking a look at Doris' impressive career below.
Doris' early life
Doris was born in Missouri; however, her mother and maternal grandparents raised her in the Bronx, New York. Her stepdad and mother oversaw their business Z. L. Rosenfield Agency, which provided stenographic services to actors and screenwriters. She grew up helping her family's business as a talented typist.
Doris' acting career
Doris steered away from the family business in 1948 when she landed a role on the TV show Studio One. She was also featured in the series The Naked City, Way Out, Ben Casey and The Defenders. Her big film debut came in 1961 for her role in Something Wild. She continued to appear in films such as A Lovely Way to Die, A New Leaf and The Taking of Pelham One Two Three and more during the 60s and 70s.
Doris got bigger roles in the 80s and 90s in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Full House, Step by Step and more. Her breakthrough role came thanks to portraying Marie Barone on the hit TV show Everybody Loves Raymond. The show aired from 1996 to 2005 on CBS. After that she continued acting in Lizzie McGuire and Madea's Witness Protection and more.
Doris' accolades
She won four out of seven nominations for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Everybody Loves Raymond in the years 2001, 2002, 2003, and 2005. In 2003, Doris received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2005, she received the University of South Carolina's honorary doctorate of fine arts. In 2011, she was also honored with the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.
Doris' personal life
Doris was married to Michael Cannata from 1956 to 1962, and the couple welcomed one son. She was then married to William Goyen from 1963 to 1983, when her husband tragically passed away from 1983 from his battle with leukemia.
What has the Everybody Loves Raymond cast said about Doris?
Doris' costar Ray Romano lovingly shared with People: "Doris Roberts had an energy and a spirit that amazed me. She never stopped. Whether working professionally or with her many charities, or just nurturing and mentoring a young, green comic trying to make it as an actor, she did it all with such a grand love for life and people and I will miss her dearly."
Fellow costar Patricia Heaton shared on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Truly the end of an era. My wonderful TV mother-in-law and ELR nemesis Doris Roberts was a consummate professional from whom I learned so much. She was funny and tough and loved life, living it to the fullest. Nothing gave her greater joy [than] her three wonderful grandchildren, of whom she was so proud. It truly was a privilege, Doris. I love you and miss you."