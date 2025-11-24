Doris Roberts' life in pictures — from young star to Everybody Loves Raymond to last photo days before death

Doris steered away from the family business in 1948 when she landed a role on the TV show Studio One. She was also featured in the series The Naked City, Way Out, Ben Casey and The Defenders. Her big film debut came in 1961 for her role in Something Wild. She continued to appear in films such as A Lovely Way to Die, A New Leaf and The Taking of Pelham One Two Three and more during the 60s and 70s.

Doris got bigger roles in the 80s and 90s in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Full House, Step by Step and more. Her breakthrough role came thanks to portraying Marie Barone on the hit TV show Everybody Loves Raymond. The show aired from 1996 to 2005 on CBS. After that she continued acting in Lizzie McGuire and Madea's Witness Protection and more.