The Waltons TV show legend delights fans with hilarious behind-the-scenes confession

Veteran actress Michael Learned, who played matriarch Olivia Walton on the hit TV show The Waltons has delighted fans with a candid and unexpectedly funny confession about her very first day on set. The four-time Emmy Award winner – now 86 – opened up during an interview with Steve Kmetko for his Still Here Hollywood podcast, sharing the moment she realised she was completely unprepared for the world of television.

Asked by Steve to recall day one on the set, Michael did not hold back. "My memory was that I was probably hungover, for one," she said, a confession slightly at odds with the wholesome nature of the show.

© CBS via Getty Images New skills Michael shared another fascinating insight into her first day on the set, however. "Secondly, these kids seemed to know what they were doing," she continued. "I had been doing theatre for so long that I'd totally forgotten that you were supposed to hit marks, that you could kill a soundman’s hearing by screaming or making a loud noise, and I was just like an elephant in an antique shop."



© Bettmann Archive Support system "I didn't know where to go or what to do and I was grieving my marriage and these kids were all… very professional and they hit their marks. They were very gracious – all of them – and Ralph (Waite, who played John Walton Senior) and Richard (Earl Thomas, who played John-Boy) went out of their way to make me feel welcome and that was it, it was like a whole new world for me."

© Getty Images Fan favourite Her honesty – paired with her trademark warmth – instantly struck a chord with fans of the long-running series, who still treasure the show more than 50 years after its debut. "I adore this woman. A kind heart, a big talent and a class act," wrote one fan. "Haha…hungover!! My kinda gal," joked another. "Still watch it to this day. Great stories and role models. God bless them all," added a third.



Michael's description of feeling lost among the young cast members also offers a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse at the early days of a series that would go on to become one of the most beloved dramas in American television history.

© Getty Images Award-winning performances Michael's portrayal of Olivia Walton, was one of the show’s defining performances. The Waltons premiered in 1972 and ran for nine seasons, following the life of a Depression-era family in rural Virginia. The series starred Richard Thomas as John-Boy and Ralph Waite as John Walton Sr., along with Judy Norton, Jon Walmsley, Mary McDonough, Kami Cotler, Eric Scott, and David Harper portraying the Walton children. The show won two Golden Globes, earned numerous Emmy Awards, and became a cultural touchstone for its gentle storytelling and strong family themes.