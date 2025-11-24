First Lady Melania Trump looks festive as she receives White House Christmas tree

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the White House! First Lady Melania Trump welcomed this year's White House Christmas tree on Monday, November 24. The president's wife looked festive in an elegant white Dior coat, accessorized with red leather gloves and tartan Manolo Blahnik heels.

The first lady emerged from the White House as the military band played holiday tunes. The Christmas tree arrived on a green wagon pulled by horses named Logan and Ben, captained by three men in tuxedos and top hats.

"It's a beautiful tree," the first lady remarked.

The 2025 White House Christmas tree is from Rex and Jessica Korson, who are the owners of Korson’s Tree Farms in Michigan. This past July, Korson’s Tree Farms won the NCTA National Tree Contest. The winners of the National Christmas Tree Association’s national tree contest have provided the official White House Christmas Tree every year since 1966.

The 2025 tree was selected from Korson’s Tree Farms in September by White House Superintendent of Grounds Dale Haney.

While the Christmas tree has just arrived, the first lady has been preparing for the holiday season since the summer. The first lady's office revealed in August that Christmas planning was underway at the White House, and in October, a video of Mrs. Trump with a gold ornament was shared on social media with the caption: "Christmas meeting in the @WhiteHouse."

This holiday season marks the Trumps first back at the White House since President Donald Trump returned to office. Following the demolition of the East Wing in October, a White House official told HELLO! that traditions would be continuing.

"The First Lady and her staff look forward to the holiday season and continuing the many wonderful traditions of the White House—starting with Halloween at the White House," a spokesperson for the first lady's office told HELLO! at the time.

After celebrating Halloween at the White House last month and welcoming the Christmas tree on Monday, the first lady, along with the 45th and 47th president of the United States, will next observe another holiday tradition ahead of Thanksgiving. On November 25, President Donald Trump and Mrs. Trump will participate in the White House turkey pardon ceremony in the Rose Garden.

A week later, on December 2, the White House will reopen its doors for public tours with an updated route that will feature Christmas decorations. The first lady's office previously revealed: "In celebration of the holiday season, all December tours will feature the White House Christmas decorations on the State Floor. The decorations in each room will be thoughtfully designed and curated under the direction of First Lady Melania Trump. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the beloved annual tradition that transforms the White House into a festive reflection of the spirit, warmth, faith, and hope of the holiday season."