Melania Trump wears $11k leopard coat for rare outing in D.C. — see photos

Melania Trump made quite the statement during her latest outing.

The first lady, who has taken on a more subdued, out of the spotlight role during her husband's second administration, made a rare appearance in support of the State Department for the Annual International Women Of Courage Award Ceremony earlier this week.

And though the Slovenia-native is reportedly not living in the White House and is instead living between the couple's famed Palm Beach and New York City residences, for the event, she was in Washington D.C., along with quite the head-turning coat.

© Getty Images Melania honored women like Amat Al-Salam Al-Hajj of Yemen

On April 1, Melania appeared at the awards ceremony in a long leopard-print jacket, which per Page Six runs for $11,000, and was designed by Palm Beach-based designer Milly Park.

During the event, which was also attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Melania delivered remarks in honor of award recipient Angelique Songco of the Philippines.

Her rare outing comes at a turbulent time for her husband's administration, and the country as whole; beyond the flurry of aggressive executive orders with murky legal basis that kicked off his administration, stocks took a dire plunge on Wednesday after the former reality star signed off on a wave of much-criticized tariffs — that even applied to an Antarctic island only inhabited by penguins.

© Getty Images She sported an $11k coat

His administration has also come under fire for several controversial deportations of lawful citizens, such as Mahmoud Khalil and Rumeysa Ozturk, as well as a Maryland father lawfully in the US, who was sent to a prison in El Salvador, and which his cabinet has since said was a mistake, but one they cannot reverse.

Earlier this year, in a world exclusive with HOLA! and HELLO!, some of those in Melania's inner circle, including stylist and designer Hervé Pierre, gave insight into her signature style and fashion choices.

© Getty Images The event was at the State Department

"She likes tailored suits and sharp lines. She will not start wearing ruffles and floral prints just because she is starting a new chapter. She gravitates towards strong tailoring, sleek looks and perfect cuts with no fuss," Hervé shared.

© Getty Images Melania has stepped back from traditional first lady duties

He added: "Her style has been consistent for years; there is no reason why she would change it. It will evolve, certainly, but the core of her look will remain in the same vein. She was always confident in her choices — I am just helping her." See a video of some Melania's fashion below.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Melania Trump's looks over the years

Hervé also noted that despite some of the headlines and analysis Melania's fashion has sparked, to her, her style doesn't hold much meaning. "For the message she tried to send… there is none. I'm aware that it's trendy to analyse everything, but I wonder how many of your readers, when they get dressed, are thinking: 'What is the message I will give to the world today?' Certainly none of them [and] it is the same for Mrs. Trump," he maintained.

Hervé ultimately emphasized: "Finding clothes for this type of lifestyle is already a lot of work; if I had to think each time about which coded message was behind every look, I would never be able to deliver my work on time. If the look is appropriate for the occasion and looks great, my job is done."