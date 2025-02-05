The outfit Melania Trump will never be photographed wearing, according to her stylist — exclusive

Melania Trump is back in the White House (sort of, she is splitting her time between 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and New York City).

Though the first lady hasn't quite chosen a signature cause to advocate for as most, more political former first ladies such as Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Eleanor Roosevelt famously have, one way she has always made a statement is through her style.

Most recently, her look during the inauguration — particularly her statement hat that inadvertently shielded a kiss from her husband Donald Trump — made headlines, while another famous outfit of hers was the "I really don't care, do U?" jacket she wore for a trip to a migrant child detention center in 2018.

However, there is one thing the public will likely never see her in: work-out clothes.

In a world exclusive with HOLA! and HELLO!, some of those in Melania's inner circle, stylist and designer Hervé Pierre, her official photographer Regine Mahaux, and interior designer Tham Kannalikham, gave insight into her signature style and fashion choices.

"She is always impeccably dressed, even when not in public: a pair of skinny pants and a crisp white shirt is usually her signature look," Hervé said, though he noted: "No workout gear; I guess she only wears that in the gym."

© Régine Mahaux/The White House Melania favors sharply-tailored suits

As for what her style will look like now that she is back at the White House, Hervé said: "You just need to look at the new official portrait by Regine."

In the portrait, the Slovenian immigrant — a dual citizen since 2006, as is her son Barron Trump — sports a tailored black blazer with sharp lapels, paired with a crisp-button down and coordinating pencil skirt.

© Régine Mahaux/The White House Her stylist Hervé said her style doesn't often hold coded messages or meaning

"She likes tailored suits and sharp lines. She will not start wearing ruffles and floral prints just because she is starting a new chapter. She gravitates towards strong tailoring, sleek looks and perfect cuts with no fuss," her stylist further shared.

© Régine Mahaux/The White House The first lady's son Barron is currently at New York University

He added: "Her style has been consistent for years; there is no reason why she would change it. It will evolve, certainly, but the core of her look will remain in the same vein. She was always confident in her choices — I am just helping her."

© Régine Mahaux/The White House Her statement hat for the inauguration was designed by Eric Javits

Hervé also noted that despite some of the headlines and analysis Melania's fashion has sparked, to her, her style doesn't hold much meaning. "For the message she tried to send… there is none. I'm aware that it's trendy to analyse everything, but I wonder how many of your readers, when they get dressed, are thinking: 'What is the message I will give to the world today?' Certainly none of them [and] it is the same for Mrs. Trump," he maintained.

Hervé ultimately emphasized: "Finding clothes for this type of lifestyle is already a lot of work; if I had to think each time about which coded message was behind every look, I would never be able to deliver my work on time. If the look is appropriate for the occasion and looks great, my job is done."

