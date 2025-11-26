Skip to main contentSkip to footer
See Bridget Fonda's Single White Female co-star now — Jennifer Jason Leigh at 63
The Hollywood actors starred alongside one another in the hit 1992 thriller

Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Jason Leigh matching suits at premiere of Single White Female© GETTY IMAGES
Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
It's hard to believe it's been more than three decades since Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Jason Leigh teamed up to star in the physological thriller, Single White Female. 

The movie — which saw Jennifer play Bridget's terrorizing roomate — was a box office hit and she became a the queen of 90s film noir. Thirty five years on, and she's still making movies and it looks like her star-studded career is keeping her youthful. 

While she keeps her private life out of the spotlight, she's been photographed numerous times over the years and at 63 she looks amazing. 

Jennifer — who most recently starred in Kim Kardashian's All's Fair and is in the 2025 Netflix movie, Night Always Comes — knows how to cut an elegant figure on the red carpet and fly under the radar away from the big screen. 

See some of her most memorable looks from over the years. 

Jennifer Jason Leigh and Bridget Fonda in Single White Female

The movie saw Jennifer play Bridget's obsessed, stalker roomate

Jennifer and Bridget in Single White Female

Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Jason Leigh smiling suits matching blonde hair© Getty Images

The pair's movie was a box office hit in the 90s

90s noir film queens

Jennifer Jason Leigh with short, blonde hair in 1999© Getty Images

Jennifer has switched up her appearance over the years

Blonde bombshell

Jennifer long earrings, and strapless gown

She stepped out at the 2016 Oscars looking incredible

Glam goddess

Jennifer Jason Leigh in 2018 looking ravishing in red

Jennifer has continued to work but prefers a personal life out of the spotlight

Flying under the radar

Jennifer Jason Leigh in black outfit, looking glam on red carpet © Getty Images

Jennifer in 2023

Red carpet ready

Jennifer Jason Leigh wearing long, tight dress and heels © Variety via Getty Images

The actress has continued to live and work in Hollywood

Oozing elegance

Jennifer hiking in the Hollywood hills wearing a big hat

Away from her career, Jennifer is mom to her son, Rohmer, who she welcomed with her then-husband, director Noah Baumbach, in 2010. 

They divorced in 2013, but continued to successfully co-parent their only child. Noah went on to have two more children with his partner, Greta Gerwig. 

Jennifer Jason Leigh and Noah Baumbach throwback red carpet© WireImage
Jennifer Jason Leigh and Noah Baumbach share a son together

Talking of her personal life, Jennifer told The Guardian: "I've always avoided drama in my life. I just like it on screen."

While Jennifer continued to work in Hollywood after Single White Female, Bridget made the decision to quit to focus on raising her son Oliver, who she welcomed with her husband, Danny Elfman, in 2005.

Her last screen credit was in the 2002 television film Snow Queen, which was released a year before she was involved in a major car accident.

Bridget Fonda walking in LA© GC Images
Bridget stepped away from the spotlight to focus on raising her son

The mother of one was driving on a highway in the rain when her car flipped and rolled down a hill, leaving her with two fractured vertebrae and a totalled vehicle.

Asked by the Daily Mail if she would ever consider returning to the limelight, she simply replied: "No, I don't think so. It's too nice being a civilian."

