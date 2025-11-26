See Bridget Fonda's Single White Female co-star now — Jennifer Jason Leigh at 63

It's hard to believe it's been more than three decades since Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Jason Leigh teamed up to star in the physological thriller, Single White Female.

The movie — which saw Jennifer play Bridget's terrorizing roomate — was a box office hit and she became a the queen of 90s film noir. Thirty five years on, and she's still making movies and it looks like her star-studded career is keeping her youthful.

While she keeps her private life out of the spotlight, she's been photographed numerous times over the years and at 63 she looks amazing.

Jennifer — who most recently starred in Kim Kardashian's All's Fair and is in the 2025 Netflix movie, Night Always Comes — knows how to cut an elegant figure on the red carpet and fly under the radar away from the big screen.

See some of her most memorable looks from over the years.

Away from her career, Jennifer is mom to her son, Rohmer, who she welcomed with her then-husband, director Noah Baumbach, in 2010.

They divorced in 2013, but continued to successfully co-parent their only child. Noah went on to have two more children with his partner, Greta Gerwig.

Talking of her personal life, Jennifer told The Guardian: "I've always avoided drama in my life. I just like it on screen."

While Jennifer continued to work in Hollywood after Single White Female, Bridget made the decision to quit to focus on raising her son Oliver, who she welcomed with her husband, Danny Elfman, in 2005.

Her last screen credit was in the 2002 television film Snow Queen, which was released a year before she was involved in a major car accident.

The mother of one was driving on a highway in the rain when her car flipped and rolled down a hill, leaving her with two fractured vertebrae and a totalled vehicle.

Asked by the Daily Mail if she would ever consider returning to the limelight, she simply replied: "No, I don't think so. It's too nice being a civilian."