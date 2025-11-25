Lily James is the ultimate beach bombshell as she shows off flawless sun tan in plunging swimsuit

Lily James was the ultimate beach babe on Monday, when she shared a stunning photograph of herself while on holiday in Australia.

The Cinderella actress, 35, posed for a makeup-free selfie while relaxing on the beach, not forgetting to show off her flawless sun tan, highlighted by her turquoise Hunza G swimsuit.

No words needed, the former Downton Abbey starlet simply captioned the sizzling selfie with an infinity emoji.

Lily looked stunning in a turquoise Hunza G swimsuit

In the spirit of all things au natural, Lily kept her brunette locks flowing freely in natural sea-drenched waves.

The British star has been documenting her time Down Under with a series of spellbinding photographs. One shared last month showed the brunette bombshell in another Hunza G masterpiece, this time in a stylish shade of neon pink.

The 'photo dump' also contained photos of Lily posing on a lavish yacht, showing off her ultra-toned abs in a quick mirror selfie, as well as a photo of a beautiful rainbow on the beach.

Fans were quick to weigh in, noting how life Down Under suits the actress. "Australia suits you!! [pink love heart emojis]." A second added: "I adore how you live life," alongside a red love heart emoji. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Beach babe."

It's unclear if the starlet is in Australia for work or pleasure, but she is about to star in a reboot of the 1993 thriller Cliffhanger. Lily also recently starred in Swiped, a film based on the life of Whitney Wolfe Herd, who founded the online dating platform Bumble.

Talking to HELLO! in September, about how she prepared for the role, she said she went undercover on her friend's dating app for research purposes. "I love prep as an actor because it gives you the opportunity to find the character. I spent a long time watching all her podcasts and interviews, and reading as much as I could, stealing my friend's phone and going on her dating app."