Gisele Bündchen looks incredible in first appearance since welcoming third child

Gisele Bündchen was glowing as she stepped out in Doha, Qatar, for a series of stylish appearances following the birth of her third child, whom she welcomed in February.

The supermodel looked stunning on Sunday night at the Franca Fund Gala in honor of the former Italian Vogue editor, Franca Sozzani, dressed in a shimmering black gown with long sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline that fell to her ankles.

© Getty Images Gisele stunned in a shimmering black gown in Doha, Qatar

She paired the look with black pointed heels and diamond jewelry, and wore her blonde hair in beachy waves swept to the side. Two days prior, Gisele stunned at the Fashion Trust Arabia 2025 Awards in an eye-catching metallic gown featuring a thigh slit and a chest cutout.

The 45-year-old added metallic gold open-toed heels, gold jewelry and a gold clutch to complete the look, with her hair once again worn down in beachy waves. "Such a special night in Qatar celebrating FTA," she wrote on social media alongside snaps from the special night.

"My dear friend Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani curated an extraordinary event showcasing so many brilliant young creatives from across the region."

"It was an evening dedicated to innovation and to uplifting emerging fashion designers. The energy in the room was a beautiful reminder of the power of community when it comes together to champion new talent."

Gisele's outing in Qatar marks her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to her baby boy in February alongside her partner, Joaquim Valente.

The Brazilian beauty is already a mother to Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband, NFL star Tom Brady. Gisele has kept her baby's name under wraps, yet has shared occasional insight into her life since welcoming her son.

© Getty Images The supermodel turned heads in a metallic silver gown in Qatar

"I've been quiet over here but very busy living life," she wrote in a Mother's Day post on Instagram. "Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren't shared – they're simply lived."

"Lately, I've been embracing the slower rhythms, the real connections, the beauty in the lessons that come with being present," she continued. "Today, on Mother's Day, I especially miss my mom, but my heart is full."

© Instagram She is yet to reveal the baby's name

"Being a mother, it's been my greatest gift, a journey that humbles me, teaches me, and fills me with gratitude every single day. To all the mothers out there, your love shapes the world in ways words can't describe. I see you, I honor you."

Later that month, she opened up about adjusting to life with a newborn again and the difficulties that came with the role. "Now that my little one is sleeping through the night, I'm back in control of my routine," she told Vogue France.

© Instagram She welcomed her baby with her partner of two years, Joaquim Valente

"As any new mom knows, it's incredible how much sleep – or lack of it – can change everything! But once again, I feel truly grateful: being able to be home with my kids and enjoy every moment with them is priceless." She began dating Joaquim, a jiujitsu instructor, in June 2023, following her divorce from Tom in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Gisele returned to modeling in April 2025 when she starred in a campaign for the Swedish fashion label Marc O'Polo, followed by a sizzling appearance in Elisabetta Franchi's Fall 2025 campaign in the summer.