Heartbroken Richard Branson breaks silence after wife of 50 years' tragic death

Richard Branson has shared his heartache as he announced the death of his beloved wife, Joan Templeman.

The businessman, 75, shared in a personal Instagram post on Tuesday: "Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away. She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for. She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world. Love you forever, Joan x."

The couple had been married since 1989, having wed on Necker Island and they went on to welcome three children together – Holly, Sam and the late Clare Sarah, who died at just four days old after being born three months prematurely.

Holly and her husband, Freddie Andrewes, have three children – Etta, Artie and Lola – while Sam and his wife, Isabella, have daughter Eva-Deia and son Bluey.

The sad announcement comes a day after Richard posted a throwback photo with Joan, showing the Virgin CEO punching the air, with Joan smiling as she embraced her husband.

"Love this photo of Joan," Richard captioned the image.

A week ago, he also shared a picture of Joan dressed in a black ruffled dress and a blazer, smiling at the camera, as Richard kissed her head. "Everyone needs a Joan in their life," he said. "Behind every man there's a great woman."

In a tribute post to mark Joan's 70th birthday in 2015, Richard penned a personal tribute to his wife in a blog post on Virgin's website.

"I fell in love with her from the first moment I saw her, while she worked in a bric-a-brac shop in Westbourne Grove, in London, he wrote. "A blonde-haired, down to earth, Scottish beauty who didn't suffer fools, Joan was unlike any other women I had ever met. To win her heart, I had to persistently hang around the shop and buy countless objects before we started courting."

Richard went on to describe Joan as "my rock, my confidant and my guiding light," adding: "As the saying goes, behind every man there's a great woman."