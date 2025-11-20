John Travolta's onscreen son Spencer Lofranco dies aged 33 — read his heartbreaking final post insisting 'the best is yet to come'

Spencer Lofranco passed away at 33 years old on November 18. The Canadian actor was mostly known for his popular role in the film Gotti, portraying John A. Gotti, alongside John Travolta and Kelly Preston. The movie was about a father who was involved in the mob and a son who didn't want to become a mobster like his dad. TMZ first reported on his death, however, the cause has not yet been determined. His passing is currently under investigation in British Columbia, Canada. The actor's brother Santino Lofranco lovingly paid tribute to his brother on social media, while sharing the devastating news with Spencer's fans.

© WireImage Spencer passed away on November 18, 2025

He dotingly wrote online: "To the legend @roccowinning. My brother. You lived a life only some could dream of. You changed people's lives, and now you are with God. I will always love you and miss you Bear. RIP. October 18, 1992 - November 18, 2025." Along with the moving caption, Santino included a nostalgic carousel full of their childhood pictures as well as the actor's adult photos, his art and his dog. Spencer's last post on social media was on November 11 in which he posted a selfie and captioned it: "I'm getting my face tattoo burned out so subscribe to my only fans. Period. The best is yet to come. The hair is on it way. It's got held up customs. Crazy."

© Instagram Spencer's brother paid tribute on social media

Spencer's friends commented on the post and expressed concern over his whereabouts. One person wrote: "Anyone seen/heard from him in like four days?" Another person commented: "Wondering the same." A third person added: "That's what I’m worried about. Hopefully he's ok. I've asked some people that talk to him if they can see if he's ok but they haven’t replied."

Once the tragic news broke, some of his friends and fans paid tribute to him as well in his final post. One person commented: "Rest in peace sweet boy. I'll forever cherish our hours of talks about how important art is to this world and the things you were gonna do with your creations. I hope you're forever creating xoxo." A second fan added: "Rest in peace Spencer. You will be missed."

© Instagram Spencer as a child with his brother

Back in 2014, Spencer spoke about why he was inspired to go into the world of acting. He expressed: "I decided I wanted to be an actor when I was 17. I was always a funny guy, always trying to make people laugh and always the center of attention. I guess I was being an actor my whole life. I finally realized what I was doing and it was just getting me in trouble. I went to summer acting classes. Then I did a year conservatory at New York Film Academy and then that's when I got Jamesy Boy, " per Interview Magazine.

© Instagram Pictured is Spencer with his dog

Spencer was a rising star with acting credits including At Middleton in 2013, Unbroken and Jamesey Boy in 2014 and Home in 2015. He looked up to A-list actors such as Sean Penn, Leonardo DiCaprio and River Phoenix, who left their mark on the entertainment industry. Spencer had future plans of doing "real-life, candid films." He had also revealed that if he hadn't become an actor he would: "Move to Africa and help support the effort over there; help the kids that are in need and do my best to give my love to the unfortunate."