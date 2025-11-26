Inside the late wife of Richard Branson's incredibly close bond with children Holly and Sam

"My mom hates to be in the spotlight, but I'd love to share some of the most precious lessons I've learnt from her," she continued. "The most amazing quality my mom has is the ability to love unconditionally... Having a daughter who decided from the age of four that she wanted to be a boy must have been difficult to navigate back then."

"Mom (and Dad) never made me feel like I was strange in any way, and I am so thankful to them both for this," she added. "Mom has always been so open-minded, empathetic and kind."

"Truly letting me and Sam be totally free to become the people we wanted to be...I've realized that unconditional love and support also comes with a large helping of patience, thank you for teaching me that, Mom."