Ted Danson makes rare confession about acting with his wife Mary Steenburgen

It's not often that an actor gets to work with their partner onscreen, and Ted Danson isn't taking it for granted that his wife of 30 years, Mary Steenburgen, joined him in Netflix's hit series A Man on the Inside.

The Cheers star first met Mary in the '80s, when he auditioned to play her onscreen husband in Cross Creek, yet the pair were both married at the time and parted as friends.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Ted and Mary will co-star in the show's second season

They reconnected in 1993 on the set of Pontiac Moon, following their respective divorces, and quickly fell in love before tying the knot in 1995 in Martha's Vineyard, with A-list guests like Tom Hanks, Laura Dern, Woody Harrelson and the Clintons in attendance.

Mary will join her husband in season two of A Man on the Inside, which follows Ted as Charles Nieuwendyk, an engineering professor who solves mysteries. Mary portrays his love interest, a music teacher named Mona, in the latest season.

The mother of two shared with People that she jumped at the chance to appear in the show alongside her husband, as she was a big fan of the series.

"I listened to Ted come home through The Good Place and then the first season of this show, just delighting in the extraordinary scripts and a cast and crew that he's so proud to work with," Mary recalled.

"And I was always a little envious. So to be asked to be a part of this was so thrilling. I felt so honored and lucky every single day."

Ted added that he found out about Mary's new role "maybe moments" before she did, sharing that it was "a dream come true" to work together again.

© Getty Ted and Mary have been together since 1993

"We both love being actors; we both love the process," he said. "So we spent two and a half months together getting up, going to work early, but just giggling the whole time because of what we got to say and do. It was just really a great opportunity."

Ted was around 46 years old when he reconnected and fell in love with Mary, who was around 40. "We found each other later in life, so I had ironed out a fair amount of my stuff that didn't work and created problems in other relationships," Ted told the publication.

© Getty The duo had both gotten divorced from their spouses when they reconnected

"I finally matured emotionally by the time I met Mary. We don't take anything for granted, especially at this age." Before Mary, the A-lister was married to actress Randy Gosch from 1970 to 1975, and to Casey Coates from 1977 to 1993.

He shares two kids, Kate and Alexis, with Casey, while Mary shares her children, Charlie and Lilly, with her ex-husband, A Clockwork Orange star Malcolm McDowell.

© Getty They share a loving, blended family of four kids

Ted is good friends with Malcolm, and the duo often cross paths at family events. He shared with People in 2023 that Ted and Mary were a "fantastic" and "wonderful couple", and that they had caught up with him at his granddaughter's 10th birthday party.

Mary and Ted have worked together several times over the years, including in the 1996 miniseries Gulliver's Travels, the sitcom Ink, the 2021 show Mr. Mayor and the acclaimed series The Good Place.