Inside the lives of the stars of Tom Selleck's Magnum P.I. — what have they done since?

Magnum P.I. first aired in 1980 and became an instant success. It was everything the eighties needed: surf, sun, and fast cars. The hit show was based in Hawaii and followed the story of Thomas Magnum, a private investigator who had a taste for the finer things. Over the eight seasons, fans grew attached to not only Magnum, but his loyal friends T.C., Rick and the ex-British Army sergeant Higgins. More than forty years later, where are they now?

© Getty Images Roger E. Mosley, Tom Selleck, Larry Manetti 2009

Tom Selleck – Thomas Magnum

Tom Selleck's breakout role as Thomas Magnum earned him five Emmy award nominations, winning in 1984, and he has appeared in more than 50 film and television roles since his Magnum P.I. days. He stuck to his detective roots throughout his acting career; playing a troubled small-town police chief, Jesse Stone, in a series of nine films based on the Robert B. Parker novels from 2005 to 2015, he also starred in Blue Bloods as NYC Police commissioner Frank Reagan from 2010 to 2024. He is still acting to this day.

Tom Selleck as Magnum 1982

Tom is married to Jillie Mack, a fellow actress who made multiple cameos in Magnum P.I. They have been together since 1983, married in 1987, and have one daughter together Hannah Margaret Selleck, 36. Prior to Jillie, Tom was married to Jacqueline Ray, and he adopted her son Kevin, 59.

© Getty Images Tom Selleck 2024 in New York City.

Roger E. Mosley – "T.C". Theodore Calvin

Roger, who played helicopter pilot and loyal friend T.C., continued acting in films like Unlawful Entry (1992), Letters from a Killer (1998), and Heart Condition (1990). In 2019, Roger came out of retirement to appear in a reboot episode of Magnum P.I., the actor who played T.C. in the reboot series commented: "It is truly such an honor to welcome an original cast member of Magnum P.I.; one who embodied the role of T.C. with such thoughtful and dignified talent."

© Getty Images Roger E. Mosley in 2017.

Roger was married for nearly sixty years to Antionette Laudermilk, with whom he had multiple children. Tragically in 2022, at the age of 83, Roger died in a car accident. His death was mourned by his wife and children. His daughter Ch-a Mosley wrote: "He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully…It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all."

Larry Manetti – "Rick" Orville Wilbur Richard Wright

Larry played "Rick," one of Tom's close friends and the charming owner of a private beachfront club. After Magnum P.I., Larry has continued acting and played roles in Hawaii Five-0 (2013-2016), Cool Money (2005), and Subliminal Seduction (1996). Like Roger, he returned to Magnum P.I. in 2019 in a reboot episode, where he played his original character. He also featured in an episode of Blue Bloods, reuniting with Tom, to play a troubled retired police sergeant.

© Getty Images Larry Manetti with the cast of the the Magnum P.I. reboot

Larry is married to Nancy Manetti, whom he married in 1980 and has one child with, Lorenzo Manetti, 45. From 2011 to 2016, Larry and Nancy hosted a weekly talk show that aired on CRN Digital Talk Radio. These days, he's enjoying some well-earned downtime with his family.

© CBS via Getty Images John Hillerman as Higgins 1986

John Hillerman – Jonathan Quayle Higgins III

John played the unforgettable Jonathan Quayle Higgins, an ex-British army sergeant major who kept Magnum in line. His humor and wit earned him five Golden Globe nominations, winning in 1981, and four Emmy nominations, winning again in 1987. John's career also included roles in Paper Moon (1973), Chinatown (1974), and Ellery Queen (1975-1976).

© Getty Images John Hillerman, circa 1990s.

Never married and with no children, John retired from acting in 1999 and returned to Texas, where he grew up. He sadly passed away in 2017 from heart failure. Larry paid tribute to him, writing at the time: "I am deeply saddened by the loss of my good friend John Hillerman. My thoughts and prayers are with his family as they mourn this loss."