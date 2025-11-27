Taylor Swift opens up about engagement to Travis Kelce with emotional confession

Taylor Swift has long kept the details of her romantic relationships private; however, she has now offered her most heartfelt insight yet into her engagement to Travis Kelce. In a newly released preview from her upcoming End of an Era docuseries, the singer described her relationship with the NFL champion as the "greatest surprise" of her life.

"The most meaningful relationship I've ever had started with a man saying he was 'butthurt' that I didn't want to meet him," she said in reference to Travis's viral admission on his New Heights podcast in July 2023. At the time, the football star revealed that he was disappointed when Taylor didn’t come backstage to meet him after her Eras Tour show.

Travis is set to star in Taylor's upcoming show, and the trailer showcases phone calls between them along with rehearsal clips of him practicing for his surprise June 2024 London cameo.

On November 13, Taylor dropped a brand-new trailer for the six-part Disney+ docuseries. "This show created a bonding experience for like 70,000 people all at once. There's something very special about that… My main goal is to give something to the fans that they didn't expect," Taylor said in the trailer.

Taylor shared the new trailer on Instagram, alongside the message: "Honestly can't think of a better way to celebrate my (almost) birthday than to relive the Eras Tour with you! This time we're going backstage. 'The End of an Era', a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries, streams on @disneyplus beginning Dec 12."

The NFL star proposed to the singer in the garden of his $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas. HELLO! confirmed that Travis worked with the jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry to create the Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram, posting a series of photos that captured Travis's proposal, the sparkly diamond ring, and the serene floral backdrop where the moment took place. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," read the caption, with a dynamite emoji at the end, a reference to their initials, T and T.

During a previous episode of the New Heights podcast, Taylor opened up about the beginning of her relationship with Travis. "This dude didn't get a meet-and-greet and he's making it everyone's problem," she said. "It was like he was standing outside my window with a boom box just yelling, 'I wanna date you!"

She continued: "If this guy isn't crazy, which is a big if, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting since I was a teenager."